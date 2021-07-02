"Yuzvendra Chahal's stock has gone down a little" - Aakash Chopra on why India might need an extra spinner in T20 WC squad

Aakash Chopra has said that Yuzvendra Chahal's indifferent recent form might force Team India to have an extra spinner in their T20 World Cup squad.

Team India will be playing six limited-overs internationals, three ODIs and as many T20Is, during their tour of Sri Lanka this month. The selectors will be keeping a close watch on these matches to finalize India's squad for the T20 World Cup later this year.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra named Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar as certain picks in India's T20 World Cup squad. He reckons Team India might look to add one more spinner, considering Chahal's diminishing returns of late.

"Maybe you don't need another spinner. But if you think that it is the UAE, it might spin a lot as the IPL would have happened before that. If you look from that angle, you might want another option up your sleeve because Yuzvendra Chahal's stock has also gone down a little."

While suggesting a few names as options, the reputed commentator cast his vote for Varun Chakravarthy. Aakash Chopra observed:

"You have Krunal, Rahul Chahar, Axar Patel who is in England and Varun Chakravarthy here. My vote will be for Varun Chakravarthy if he plays and does well, that you should definitely go with a mystery spinner."

Chakravarthy will certainly be in Team India's scheme of things for the T20 World Cup. The Sri Lankan tour will be an excellent opportunity for the mystery spinner to showcase his credentials at the international level.

Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy, Rahul Chahar.



Wrist spin options are in abundance for India in T20s 👌



Which of these five wrist spinners should make it to India's T20 World Cup squad? pic.twitter.com/c5fj9PJxVW — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) July 1, 2021

Aakash Chopra on the other spin bowlers in contention

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Krunal Pandya is almost a replica of Ravindra Jadeja

Aakash Chopra feels Rahul Chahar is also in the reckoning for a spot in India's T20 World Cup squad. However, the former named Chahal as his preferred leg-spinner.

"Rahul Chahar is clinching the deal a little because in the last series we saw Chahal being dropped and Chahar being played. If there is a toss-up between the two, I will go with Yuzi Chahal."

The 43-year-old reckons Krunal Pandya and Axar Patel are unlikely to be included in India's T20 World Cup squad. Aakash Chopra reasoned:

"You can look towards Krunal. But he can be Jaddu's replacement but not along with him. So I see his stocks quite low there. Axar and Krunal can come in place of Jaddu, but if Jaddu is fit and available neither of them will probably be selected."

Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin are the other spin-bowling options Team India could consider. While Yadav has fallen off the radar of late, Ashwin has not been in their scheme of things for white-ball cricket.

"This Sri Lanka tour is very, Very important because, first of all, I'm not a part of the Test squad in England. And secondly, this is one good opportunity to play and Perform." - Kuldeep Yadav (To The Telegraph) — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) June 29, 2021

