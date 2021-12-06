"He is a spinner, but he is known for his pace with which he breaks records" - Aakash Chopra lauds R Ashwin's penchant for feats

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has heaped praise on R Ashwin's exemplary record-breaking spree.

The off-spinner became only the second Indian bowler to claim 300 Test wickets on home soil after Anil Kumble with his dismissal of Henry Nicholls on the fourth day of the second India-New Zealand Test in Mumbai.

Ashwin was adjudged as the player of the series for his overall contribution in the series against the Black Caps. He made crucial runs across both innings in the first Test in Kanpur and took eight wickets in the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium.

This marked Ashwin's ninth player of the series award, the highest by any Indian player in this format. While speaking on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said:

"Ashwin has won yet another player of the series award. Ashwin just keeps racking up these awards. Made crucial runs in both innings of the first Test. We should acknowledge what 300 wickets at home means, it is an elite club.

"He is a spinner, but he is known for his pace. The pace with which he breaks record after record. Please do not underestimate this feat by saying that spinners have it easy in India."

Ashwin 🇮🇳 @ashwinravi99 A series win over the world champs ! Feels great to win a test at the Wankhede always. 👌👌A fab innings by @mayankcricket and great bowling performance by @AjazP . A special thanks to the @NorthStandGang for their support through the game 👏👏 A series win over the world champs ! Feels great to win a test at the Wankhede always. 👌👌A fab innings by @mayankcricket and great bowling performance by @AjazP . A special thanks to the @NorthStandGang for their support through the game 👏👏 https://t.co/NbgJZUnwHz

The stark contrast between Ashwin's home and away credentials has often been a talking point when it comes to selection debate. However, his improved record in overseas nations makes a strong case ahead of the tour of South Africa.

It is to be noted that he did not play a single Test during India's tour of England earlier this year.

The biggest positive for India coming out of this series is Shreyas Iyer: Aakash Chopra

Chopra also doled out praise for Shreyas Iyer, who made his long-awaited Test debut in the series. The right-handed batter made a strong case for himself with a dominant outing in the first Test with a century and a fifty across both innings.

Chopra added:

"The way Iyer batted in the first Test, debuts are always tough and he had not played first-class cricket for over 2 years. The team is struggling a bit, then he went on to hit a hundred.

"He then also handled the innings when India were reeling at 51-5. The biggest positive for India coming out of this series is Shreyas Iyer."

Iyer presents himself as another candidate in the raging middle-order debate fuelled by the poor returns of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane.

The 27-year-old is in line to feature in the playing XI along with the likes of Hanuma Vihari and Suryakumar Yadav.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar