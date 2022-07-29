"If she explodes, the other side would be stunned" - Aakash Chopra picks India's "dynamite" player ahead of IND-W vs AUS-W Commonwealth Games 2022 match

Ahead of the India women versus Australia women clash at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Friday (July 29), Aakash Chopra picked Shafali Verma as the “dynamite” player, who has the potential to stun the opposition.

India women will face Australia women in the first match of the Commonwealth Games 2022 cricket competition at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The match will mark the sport’s re-entry into the Commonwealth Games after the men’s team took part in the multi-sport event back in 1998 in Kuala Lumpur.

Previewing the India-Australia CWG 2022 clash on his YouTube channel, Chopra named Shafali as the Indian player to watch out for. He commented:

“Shafali Verma is a dynamite. If she explodes, the other side would be stunned.”

The 18-year-old batter has so far featured in 32 T20Is, scoring 753 runs at a strike rate of 139.18 with a best of 73. Recently, former India captain Mithali Raj described her as a "once-in-a-generation" cricketer.

Chopra also has high hopes from keeper-batter Yastika Bhatia against Australia. He added:

“I also feel Yastika Bhatia can play an important part. She comes at three, is a keeper-batter and her batting is impressive.”

Yastika has played five T20Is so far, scoring 62 runs with a best of 26. She has impressed in ODIs, amassing 402 runs in 16 matches at an average of 26.80.

“Smriti Mandhana’s role is hugely significant” - Anjum Chopra on key players for IND-W vs AUS-W in Commonwealth Games 2022 clash

According to Anjum Chopra, experienced Indian opener Smriti Mandhana will have to come up with a good performance to get the better of the mighty Aussies.

Asked to pick her three key players for the Commonwealth Games 2022 clash, the former India women’s captain said:

“The openers will have the most important role, especially against Australia. Smriti Mandhana’s role is hugely significant. She’s an experienced batter and one of the senior players in the team.

"Harmanpreet Kaur’s performance would be equally crucial. Also, Deepti Sharma will be a key player, not only in this match, but in this entire tournament.”

India women vs Australia women CWG 2022 squads

India women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Taniya Bhatia, Harleen Deol.

Australia women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Grace Harris, Nicola Carey, Amanda Wellington.

