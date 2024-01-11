Aakash Chopra picks India's potential playing XI for 1st T20I vs Afghanistan, no place for Ravi Bishnoi and Washington Sundar

Aakash Chopra reckons Ravi Bishnoi and Washington Sundar will not figure in India's playing XI for the first T20I against Afghanistan in Mohali on Thursday, January 11.

Bishnoi and Sundar are among four frontline spinners in India's 16-member squad, with Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav being the other two. The Men in Blue will miss Virat Kohli's services in the series opener as he has opted out of the game for personal reasons.

With Rahul Dravid confirming that Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal will bat at the top of the order, Chopra opined that Shubman Gill could take Kohli's place at No. 3. He elaborated (2:15):

"The Indian team's coach Rahul Dravid has said that you will see Yashasvi with Rohit as an opener as that's the right way to go. There will be a question at No. 3. Will Shubman be seen at No. 3? At times, you play a player just to keep the seat warm. So as soon as Kohli comes, Gill will be out, that's a possibility."

The former India opener feels the hosts could alternatively bat Tilak Varma at No. 3 and potentially include both Jitesh Sharma and Sanju Samson in the playing XI. He said:

"If Gill doesn't play at No. 3 hypothetically, who will you play? You can play Tilak Varma at No. 3. Then you can play Rinku Singh at No. 4. You can have a direct shoot-out between Jitesh Sharma and Sanju Samson at No. 5 and No. 6, or else you can keep Shivam Dube there."

Chopra pointed out that India could have a plethora of left-handers in the top six if Shivam Dube is played ahead of Samson. He observed:

"Shivam Dube can be there and then Jitesh Sharma can play at No. 6. That is also a possibility. So plenty of left-handers - Yashasvi as an opener, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube. There could be four left-handers in the top six if you need an extra bowler."

Chopra added that Rohit and company could even consider playing Samson at No. 3. However, he was not in favor of such a move, reasoning the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter shouldn't audition for a position he is unlikely to get going forward.

"Axar will play for sure" - Aakash Chopra on India's potential bowling lineup

Axar Patel was the Player of the Match in his last two T20Is. [P/C: Getty]

Aakash Chopra expects India to play Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav as their two spinners. He said (3:30):

"After that, Axar will play for sure. Axar is also a left-hander. If you wish to play Washington Sundar by mistake, another left-hander. However, I don't think Washi will be able to play. I feel if Axar is at No. 7, you will have to play a spinner only at No. 8 and that will be Kuldeep Yadav."

The cricketer-turned-commentator opined that all three seamers - Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan and Mukesh Kumar - will figure in the playing XI. He reasoned:

"If Kuldeep plays at No. 8, India will have to go with three fast bowlers because considering the fog here, I am convinced a lot of dew could come. So I feel three fast bowlers and two spinners. A place might not created for Ravi Bishnoi and Washi."

The Mohali ground reportedly did not have much dew during India's practice session on Wednesday evening. However, considering the extremely cold weather, India might want to play three seamers as the spinners could struggle to grip the ball.

