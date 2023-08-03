Aakash Chopra picks India's probable bowling lineup for 1st T20I vs West Indies, wants Chahal to be played ahead of Kuldeep and Bishnoi

Aakash Chopra feels Team India should play Yuzvendra Chahal ahead of Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi if they field only one wrist-spinner in their playing XI for the first T20I against the West Indies.

Hardik Pandya and Co. will face the Windies in a five-match T20I series, with the first game to be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad, on Thursday, August 3. Axar Patel, Kuldeep, Chahal and Bishnoi are the four frontline spin-bowling options in the visitors' 15-member squad.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Axar is a certainty in the playing XI, reasoning:

"The problem will come in the bowling because India have selected eight bowlers, of which four are spinners. Axar Patel is one of them. Axar Patel will definitely play at No. 7 because Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) is not there."

The former Indian opener feels the spin-bowling all-rounder should feature in all five T20Is against the Windies, elaborating:

"I was saying for a long time that Axar Patel will be in your (ODI) World Cup team, so why aren't you playing him now? You are not thinking about his game time, you played him just one match. If you have a chance here, play him all five."

Chopra pointed out that the No. 8 batter could be a concern, considering Shardul Thakur is not part of the squad. He added that India could play an additional batter in such a scenario if Hardik and Axar can bowl four overs apiece, with the latter being pushed down to No. 8.

"You should definitely play Arshdeep Singh" - Aakash Chopra

Arshdeep Singh was not part of the Indian squad for the preceding ODI series.

While observing that Arshdeep Singh should certainly play, Aakash Chopra reckons Mukesh Kumar could be his seam-bowling partner, stating:

"I am thinking you should definitely play Arshdeep Singh. Along with him, you are investing so much in Mukesh Kumar, so play him as well because he is going for the Asian Games also and has bowled well too."

However, the reputed commentator believes either Avesh Khan or Umran Malik should play ahead of Mukesh, explaining:

"I personally feel either Avesh Khan or Umran Malik because Mukesh Kumar is jumping the queue slightly. Umran Malik and Avesh Khan have been in the scheme of things from earlier. So it will be interesting to see which two fast bowlers will play."

Chopra wants Yuzvendra Chahal to be India's preferred specialist spinner, reasoning:

"Then with Axar Patel, you can play one among Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzi (Yuzvendra) Chahal and Ravi Bishnoi. I am going with Yuzi Chahal because you have taken him so far, he is a very senior player, and you haven't played him in anything."

Chopra concluded by stating that he won't be surprised at all if India fields three spinners in the playing XI. However, he pointed out that such a move will compromise their batting depth.

