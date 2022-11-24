Aakash Chopra picks India's probable XI for 1st ODI vs NZ; no place for Deepak Hooda and Umran Malik

Aakash Chopra has picked India's probable XI for the first ODI against New Zealand, which will be played in Auckland on Friday, November 25.

Shikhar Dhawan will captain the Indian side in the three-match ODI series in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma. The Men in Blue head into the ODIs on a high, having won the preceding T20I series 1-0 against the same opponents.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer should be part of the playing XI. He reasoned:

"Rishabh Pant is the vice-captain but where will he play if he plays? He should play, he is the vice-captain.

"Shreyas Iyer - whatever he might not do in T20s, whatever issues he might have against bouncers, the guy's numbers in ODIs are extremely good. His first ODI century also came in New Zealand at Hamilton. So, he will play."

The former Indian opener reckons Sanju Samson also deserves a spot in the XI, explaining:

"You see Shubman Gill opening alongside Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant doesn't open in this team. He plays at a different number. He was not playing in the last series, Sanju was playing there and did an amazing job. In fact, he didn't get out in the entire series.

"His numbers are phenomenal, so Sanju should play."

Chopra proceeded to pick his top six batters, saying:

"Let us try to pick the XI. Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill - the two openers. Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav - that makes it your four batters. Rishabh Pant probably at No. 5 and Sanju Samson at No. 6."

Pant scored a match-winning unbeaten century against England in the last ODI he played. He likely deserves a place in the playing XI based on that performance apart from being Dhawan's deputy.

"You have to play five full bowlers" - Aakash Chopra

Umran Malik failed to find a place in Aakash Chopra's likely XI.

Chopra feels India will struggle to accommodate Deepak Hooda in the playing XI. He reasoned:

"If we have Deepak Hooda at No. 7, no one bowls in the top order. That's the problem that India faces always. You have to play five full bowlers, this is not a T20 match, you will not be able to get Deepak Hooda to bowl 10 overs, it is an extremely small ground."

The reputed commentator concluded by picking three all-rounders and two specialist bowlers in the five-pronged bowling attack, stating:

"So, you might have to play Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar, so you have three bowlers who are all all-rounders. Then Yuzi [Yuzvendra] Chahal and Arshdeep Singh. That's the kind of team that you can actually field."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra India will become the No.1 Ranked ODI team if they beat New Zealand by 3-0. India will become the No.1 Ranked ODI team if they beat New Zealand by 3-0.

Aakash Chopra's probable India XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

