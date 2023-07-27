Aakash Chopra picks his Indian XI for 1st ODI vs West Indies, says he will definitely play Umran Malik

Aakash Chopra has picked his preferred Indian XI for the 1st ODI against the West Indies. He wants the Men in Blue to include Umran Malik in the side.

The first game of the three-match ODI series will be played in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Thursday, July 27. Umran is among the five frontline seamers in the 17-member Indian squad.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra picked Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill as his two openers, elaborating:

"In my opinion, India will start with Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma. Ishan Kishan's name will come in your mind but you won't play him, at least at the top of the order. Rohit Sharma will expect to play a similar knock to the one he played in the second innings in Trinidad. Shubman Gill will slightly forget red-ball cricket."

The former Indian opener chose Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson ahead of Ishan Kishan in the middle order, stating:

"After that, Virat Kohli will come at No. 3. So I have not given Ishan Kishan a spot and the team might also not give him a place at the start as one, two or three. But can they give him a place at four or five, that's a big question. I am keeping Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson at No. 4 and No. 5."

However, Chopra added that he would be very tempted to play Kishan in the middle order if he is in the World Cup scheme of things. He reckons either Suryakumar Yadav or Sanju Samson will have to make way in such a scenario.

"I might not need Shardul Thakur if Hardik Pandya is giving me overs" - Aakash Chopra

Hardik Pandya is the only top-six batter who can roll his arm over effectively.

Aakash Chopra wants India to play both Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel in the playing XI, reasoning:

"Hardik Pandya will play at No. 6. After that, Ravindra Jadeja at No. 7. If you are looking for another batter at No. 8, you will have two options - Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur. Axar Patel might get my vote for the simple reason that I might not need Shardul Thakur if Hardik Pandya is giving me overs."

The reputed commentator picked Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and Umran Malik as his three specialist bowlers, saying:

"Then I will have Kuldeep Yadav at No. 9. So I will want to go with three spinners unless the pitch has a lot of grass and sideways movement is available. After that, Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik. I will definitely play Umran Malik."

Chopra explained why Umran should feature in India's playing XI:

"I may or may not give him the new ball. I might get Hardik Pandya to bowl four overs and then get Umran Malik in the middle. I want to try Umran Malik because he is not even there in the Asian Games squad. So the Indian team is also trying to get him into the World Cup as an X-factor bowler and I am with them."

Aakash Chopra's preferred Indian XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

