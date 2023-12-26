Aakash Chopra picks his Indian XI for 1st Test vs South Africa, no place for Ravichandran Ashwin

Aakash Chopra doesn't see Ravichandran Ashwin figuring in India's playing XI for the first Test against South Africa.

The first game of the two-match Test series will be played in Centurion from Tuesday (26 December). The Indian think-tank might have to choose two among Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Shardul Thakur for the bowling all-rounders' positions.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra picked Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal as his openers, elaborating (2:30):

"Rohit Sharma will be seen playing as an opener for the first time in South Africa. Yashasvi Jaiswal will be there along with him. His career has started very well but it needs to be seen how he plays going forward - there is a massive difference between the conditions in West Indies and South Africa."

While choosing Shubman Gill to bat at No. 3, the former India opener highlighted that the stylish batter is yet to deliver to his potential in Test cricket. He said:

"You will see Shubman Gill at No. 3. It is the first series (in a long time) in South Africa where you neither have Cheteshwar Pujara nor Ajinkya Rahane. So big shoes to fill there. I think Shubman Gill still has a lot to prove in overseas conditions, especially as a Test cricketer."

Chopra picked Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul to complete the top six. He stated:

"Kohli will be seen at No. 4. I think the team have made up their mind that they will play Shreyas Iyer at No. 5 and KL Rahul at No. 6 as a proper keeper. Shreyas Iyer - his first Test match in South Africa, it's going to be tough."

Chopra acknowledged that playing Rahul ahead of Srikar Bharat is a 50-50 call as a school of thought might want a specialist keeper in Test cricket. However, he added that there would be a temptation to include Rahul in the XI, especially because he scored a century in the Boxing Day Test in Centurion in India's last tour of the Rainbow Nation.

"I feel Jadeja will be the only spinner" - Aakash Chopra

Ravindra Jadeja picked up a six-wicket haul in the only Test he has played in South Africa. [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra chose Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna as four of the bowlers in India's five-pronged attack, saying (3:45):

"When I look towards the bowling, I feel Jadeja will be the only spinner. Mohammed Shami is not there and his absence will be felt because Mohammed Shami, the wicket-taker, has been performing very well. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, and the fourth needs to be an all-rounder."

The cricketer-turned-commentator picked Shardul Thakur ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin for the second bowling all-rounder's position. He reasoned:

"I am going towards Shardul Thakur. So a place might not get created for Ravichandran Ashwin in this match because you want a fast-bowling all-rounder and Shardul had performed well last time in these conditions. So you might see Lord Thakur playing."

Aakash Chopra's Indian XI for the 1st Test: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

