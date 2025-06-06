Aakash Chopra picks his Indian XI for ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test, no place for Karun Nair

Former India player Aakash Chopra has picked his Indian XI for the first Test against England. The in-form Karun Nair, who scored 204 runs in India A's first innings of the drawn first unofficial Test against England Lions, failed to find a place in his chosen side.

India will lock horns against England in a five-match Test series, with the first game starting in Leeds on June 20. Shubman Gill will lead a relatively inexperienced visiting side, especially in the batting department, after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's retirement from the longest format.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Chopra picked his top six, with Shubman Gill as the No. 4 batter.

"Shubman Gill is, of course, the captain. Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul as openers, Sai Sudharsan at No. 3, Shubman Gill at No. 4, and then Rishabh Pant. I am still playing Nitish Kumar Reddy at No. 6 as a batter who can give you a few overs, but primarily as a batter," he said.

Chopra chose Shardul Thakur in his XI as a frontline bowler who can contribute with the bat.

"Then Ravindra Jadeja, who is my all-rounder. Shardul Thakur is my all-rounder, but Shardul Thakur in English conditions, at the Leeds ground, is more of a bowler who can bat. I am considering him as a full bowling option. Then Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna," he observed.

Aakash Chopra's Indian XI for 1st Test vs England: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

"If Shubman Gill decides he will remain at No. 3, you can play Karun Nair at No. 4" - Aakash Chopra

Karun Nair last played a Test for India in March 2017. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, Aakash Chopra was asked whether there won't be a temptation to play Karun Nair.

"There will be temptation, there is no doubt about that. However, it needs to be considered who is playing where. If Shubman Gill decides he will remain at No. 3, you can play Karun Nair at No. 4. If Shubman Gill wishes to go to No. 3, I am going to put Karun Nair at No. 4," he responded.

However, the cricketer-turned-commentator opined that Nair shouldn't play ahead of Nitish Kumar Reddy at No. 6.

"At No. 6, are we going to ignore Nitish Kumar Reddy's Boxing Day hundred? Then why did we celebrate it? If he has already scored a hundred in the Boxing Day Test, where no one scored runs, if we don't reward that, how will we prepare Test cricketers?" Chopra reasoned.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra noted that he would want to keep Nitish Kumar Reddy as a batter at No. 6, and not at No. 7 or No. 8 for his bowling. He added that the seam-bowling all-rounder needs to bat at a number where he can change the game, considering his talent and performance in the last series.

