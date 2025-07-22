Aakash Chopra picks his Indian XI for ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test, includes both Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel

Former India player Aakash Chopra has picked his Indian XI for the fourth Test against England. He chose Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel to bat at No. 5 and No. 6, respectively.

The fourth Test of the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy will be played in Manchester from Wednesday, July 23, onwards. India are 2-1 behind and need to win at Old Trafford to keep their hopes of registering a first Test series win in England since 2007 alive.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India batter opined that Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul should be persisted with as the two openers.

"There won't be any question about the two openers. The third Test match was quite middling for Yashasvi Jaiswal, but that will happen. Runs aren't scored in every match. KL Rahul scored centuries in the first and third matches. So there shouldn't be any changes there," he said (2:05).

Chopra urged the Indian team management to give Karun Nair another opportunity at No. 3.

"There will be a question at No. 3 as to whether Karun Nair should be given one more chance. Karun Nair hasn't looked completely out of sorts. However, he hasn't scored enough runs for you to say his selection is certain. I am still tempted to play him another match at No. 3 because he might not get a chance again," he reasoned.

While picking Shubman Gill at No. 4, the former India opener added that Rishabh Pant should play at No. 5, even if he doesn't keep wickets.

"Shubman Gill at No. 4. Ravi Shastri said that Rishabh Pant shouldn't play if he is not keeping. I am thinking only four players have scored runs - KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant. He scored runs even after getting injured. If Rishabh Pant can't keep, play him as a batter," Chopra observed.

Chopra chose Dhruv Jurel to bat at No. 6, pointing out that he was among the runs in the preceding series between India A and the England Lions.

"I am thinking Dhruv Jurel at No. 6 because, apart from him, you only have top-order options. You started with Karun at No. 6 and Sai Sudharsan at No. 3, but that's unlikely to happen. Play Dhruv Jurel at No. 6 because he scored runs for India A against the England Lions," he elaborated.

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Dhruv Jurel can keep wickets if Rishabh Pant isn't fit enough to perform that role. He added that the Uttar Pradesh wicketkeeper-batter has built a good enough case to play as a pure batter at No. 6 if Pant keeps wickets, highlighting that both Sai Sudharsan and Abhimanyu Easwaran are top-order batters.

"Ravindra Jadeja will play for sure" - Aakash Chopra on India's bowling attack for ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Ravindra Jadeja has scored half-centuries in his last four innings. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra opined that India won't be able to play Kuldeep Yadav as the third spinner in Manchester, with Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar being virtual certainties in the XI.

"Ravindra Jadeja will play for sure. I feel Washington Sundar will also play for sure because he is coming after picking up four wickets. I feel you cannot play an extra spinner here. It is not Oval or Edgbaston. You will have to play fast bowlers here. So I am thinking three fast bowlers," he said (6:15).

To conclude, the cricketer-turned-commentator reckoned Anshul Kamboj might pip Prasidh Krishna to the third seamer's spot, alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, if Akash Deep is ruled out of the game.

"Bumrah and Siraj will be seen playing for sure. The third pacer could be a toss-up between Anshul Kamboj and Prasidh Krishna if Akash Deep is unavailable. Ideally, you should go back to Prasidh Krishna, but he has leaked a lot of runs. So you might see Anshul Kamboj debuting here," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra's Indian XI for ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Anshul Kamboj/Akash Deep

