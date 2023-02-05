Aakash Chopra picks opener between KL Rahul and Shubman Gill; says India might not be comfortable playing Suryakumar Yadav

Aakash Chopra feels KL Rahul should ideally open for India in the first Test against Australia. However, he reckons the Indian vice-captain might have to bat at No. 5 for the team's sake.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will lock horns with Pat Cummins' side in a four-match Test series, with the first game starting in Nagpur on February 9. While the Indian skipper is likely to bat at the top of the order, the team management will have to choose between Rahul and Shubman Gill as his opening partner.

In the Aakashvani show on JioCinema, Chopra was asked to choose between Rahul and Gill as India's opener and whether the latter should bat at No. 5 if the Karnataka player bats at the top of the order, to which he responded:

"It is an amazing question. Now Shreyas Iyer is not there, so you will have to play someone at No. 5. Rishabh Pant is also not there at No. 6 at the moment, so KS Bharat might come in there. Can there be a place for Suryakumar Yadav?"

Chopra believes Rahul is best suited to bat at the top of the order, elaborating:

"There are so many permutations and combinations as answers to that one question. Logically, Rahul should open with Rohit. He is the vice-captain and was the captain if we talk about the last series. That's his ideal position. He scores runs there only, so KL Rahul should open."

Rahul has opened in 72 of his 78 Test innings. He has batted five times at No. 3 and once at No. 6 but did not enjoy great success in those positions.

"Shubman Gill will not bat at No. 5" - Aakash Chopra

Shubman Gill has never batted below No. 3 in Test cricket. [P/C: BCCI]

Chopra reckons India might neither want to bat Gill at No. 5 nor play Suryakumar Yadav in the XI, stating:

"India needs someone who can bat at No. 5. If he (Rahul) doesn't do that, who will? Shubman Gill will not bat at No. 5. You might then see Suryakumar Yadav's debut there. Maybe you are not comfortable with that thought, that is a possibility."

Chopra concluded by opining that Gill will likely open with Rohit, and Rahul will bat in the middle order, reasoning:

"So I feel because KL Rahul is an extremely versatile player, and it happens with him every time, because others might not be able to do that good a job there, Rohit and Shubman Gill will not go down the order, I think KL Rahul will be batting at No. 5 and you might see Shubman Gill opening and Suryakumar Yadav on the bench."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra MSK Prasad said, "Shubman Gill should open with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul should bat at No.5". MSK Prasad said, "Shubman Gill should open with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul should bat at No.5".

The Indian think tank would certainly have a tough time choosing their batting order for the first Test against the Aussies. They might opt to play Gill at No. 5, considering that he is generally comfortable against spin, if they don't want to break their tried-and-tested opening combination of Rohit and Rahul.

Poll : Who should open with Rohit Sharma in the first Test against Australia? KL Rahul Shubman Gill 0 votes