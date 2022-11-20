Aakash Chopra picks his preferred Indian XI for 2nd T20I vs NZ; no place for Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer

Aakash Chopra has picked his preferred Indian XI for the second T20I against New Zealand. Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer failed to make the cut in the former Indian opener's starting XI.

The second game of the three-match series will be played at Mount Maunganui on Sunday, November 20. The first match, which was scheduled to be played on Friday in Wellington, was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that two of the three wicketkeeper-batters in India's 16-member squad should open the batting. He said:

"For the last match, we had said which Indian team is likely to play. For this match, we will say which Indian team should play. If I am asked to make the team, I will have two out of Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson as openers."

The cricketer-turned-analyst wants Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson to bat at the top of the order ahead of Rishabh Pant.

"If you ask me honestly, I will make Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson open," he added. "I will still not get Rishabh Pant to open, for the simple reason that Rishabh Pant's T20 numbers for the last one to one-and-a-half years are not that good. He doesn't open for his franchise also and bats down the order."

Chopra reckons Pant will be a better option than Shreyas at No. 3 if the Men in Blue want to play an ultra-aggressive brand of cricket, elaborating:

"You can play either Shreyas Iyer or Rishabh Pant at No. 3. If you have to go totally dynamic, then play Rishabh Pant here, Shreyas Iyer will again take his time. Then Suryakumar Yadav at No. 4, Hardik Pandya at No. 5, and I will play Deepak Hooda at No. 6."

Pant has aggregated 54 runs in the three T20Is he has opened thus far. Although he has scored these runs at an impressive strike rate of 158.82, he has not played a substantial knock.

"I will ask Arshdeep to rest" - Aakash Chopra

Bhuvneshwar Kumar does not find a place in Aakash Chopra's preferred XI.

The reputed commentator wants India to field both Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik in their playing XI. He stated:

"After that, I will play Washington Sundar at No. 7. I will still play Harshal Patel at No. 8 because he was part of the World Cup team as well. After that, I will ask Arshdeep (Singh) to rest, I will play Yuzi Chahal, and then two fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik."

Aakash Chopra's preferred Indian XI: Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

