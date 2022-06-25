"If someone hasn't come to watch T20, they will not come to watch T10 as well" - Aakash Chopra on T10 being considered a growth vehicle for cricket

Aakash Chopra believes cricket does not need the T10 format to spread its reach and that the T20 game is good enough to attract viewers.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) recently announced a new T10 league, the 6ixty, to be played ahead of the 2022 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Administrators believe the new format could prove to be a game-changer in helping spread the game in the Caribbean.

Windies Cricket @windiescricket

Welcome to Cricket's Power Game - the world's newest and most exciting format! #The6ixty The 6IXTY IS HERE!Welcome to Cricket's Power Game - the world's newest and most exciting format! @6ixtycricket The 6IXTY IS HERE!🙌Welcome to Cricket's Power Game - the world's newest and most exciting format! @6ixtycricket #The6ixty https://t.co/I5G1gKMyiE

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that top-level cricket does not need the T10 format. He reasoned:

"T20 in itself is a short format. Why do you want to make it shorter than that? Keep it away from international cricket. A lot of people believe this is how you are going to garner new viewership, if someone hasn't come to watch T20, they will not come to watch T10 as well."

While acknowledging that T10 might help take cricket to the Olympics, the former opener does not want India to play the format. Chopra elaborated:

"People are saying that this might be the Olympic vehicle because you need to keep the matches very short. I do understand that a lot of countries gain if it becomes an Olympic sport but is T10 the way forward, should India play T10, I will say don't play."

The Indian Premier League (IPL) already has avid viewership across India. While new formats like T10 and the 6ixty might not be required to spread the game in the subcontinent, other nations might need such innovations to attract new audiences.

"No full-member nation has staged T10 till now" - Aakash Chopra on the West Indies introducing the 6ixty

A plethora of West Indies players ply their trade in leagues around the world

Speaking about the 6ixty, Chopra pointed out that it is the first official T10 league organized by a Test-playing side. He observed:

"No full-member nation has staged T10 till now, the Test-playing nations had not organized T10. In a sense, this is the first official T10 tournament. You might be thinking about Abu Dhabi T10, once again not by a full-member nation."

The reputed commentator also concurs with Suresh Raina that the West Indies players' game has been adversely impacted by the T10 format. Chopra said:

"Everyone is saying West Indies cricket is getting better because of this, I am not a 100% certain. Suresh Raina's observation was that the West Indies superstars' skill levels have gone down since they started playing T10 and I do agree actually."

The West Indies are the most successful team in the history of the T20 World Cup, having won the trophy twice. However, they have been found slightly wanting in recent times, winning just one out of five games to finish fifth in their group at the World Cup last year.

Also Read: "How much will you change the game" - Aakash Chopra on the new 6ixty format in the West Indies

Interested in sports other than cricket? Find more details here

LIVE POLL Q. Should the T10 format be introduced in India as well? Yes No 3 votes so far