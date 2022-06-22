CWI and CPL launch new T10 tournament named '6ixty'; teams to play 60 balls with 6 wickets  

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced a brand new T10 league named '6ixty', which will take place ahead of the 2022 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The T10 tournament is scheduled for August 24-28 in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Former West Indies captain Chris Gayle is a brand ambassador for this new competition. It should not be a surprise if he ends up playing a few matches in the T10 format later this year.

According to a tweet posted by the official handle of the Caribbean Premier League, all six men's teams and three women's teams will participate in the inaugural edition of the T10 tournament.

St. Lucia Kings, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Barbados Royals, Trinbago Knight Riders, Jamaica Tallawahs, and St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots will be the six men's teams. The women's teams are Trinbago, Barbados and Guyana.

Each batting team will have only 6 wickets in the 6ixty tournament

Chris Gayle is the brand ambassador of the new T10 league initiated by Cricket West Indies and Caribbean Premier League (Image courtesy: CPL)

ESPNCricinfo, meanwhile, has released a set of rules for 6ixty via a social media post. Generally, batting teams have 10 wickets in a cricket match, but in this T10 tournament, the teams will have only six wickets.

The mandatory powerplay will be of two overs, but the batting side can unlock a floating third-over powerplay by smashing two sixes in the initial two overs. The ends will change once after every five overs, and if the bowling team fails to complete 10 overs in 45 minutes, they will lose a fielder for the last six balls.

Interestingly, fans can vote for a 'mystery free hit' during the matches. They can cast their votes via the official website or application.

