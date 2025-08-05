“Aap jaisa koi nahin tha, na hoga” - Bollywood singer’s heartfelt post for Mohammed Siraj after ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [In Picture]

Bollywood singer Zanai Bhosle shared a heartfelt message for India pacer Mohammed Siraj on social media. This came following his match-winning performance in the fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England at the Kennington Oval in London.
Shubman Gill’s team pulled off a nail-biting win on Day 5 (Monday, August 4), edging past England by six runs while defending a target of 374. Siraj delivered a sensational bowling performance, claiming nine wickets in the match, including a crucial five for 104 in the second innings, to earn the Player of the Match award.
Reacting to Siraj’s heroics, Zanai Bhosle shared a heartwarming Instagram story expressing her admiration for the pacer, writing:
“From the day I have met Siraj Bhai, I have only been inspired by his ethics and the person he is!! He is someone who will truly truly make you believe in ‘MAGIC.’ I'm short of words par aap jaisa koi nahin tha, na hoga! Hum sab aapke saath hai aur hum sab ki dhadkane aapke saath dhadakti hai for INDIA.”
With this victory, India managed to level the series 2-2. Interestingly, their previous tour of England in 2021–22 had also ended in a 2-2 draw.
Mohammed Siraj leads the way with most wickets in the 2025 England-India series
In addition to being named Player of the Match in the Oval Test, Mohammed Siraj finished the series as the highest wicket-taker. The 31-year-old bowled 185.3 overs and claimed 23 wickets across nine innings at an average of 32.43 and a strike rate of 48.39. His performance included two five-wicket hauls, with best figures of 6/70.
Overall, Siraj has now represented India in 41 Test matches, taking 123 wickets at an average of 31.05 and a strike rate of 52.1. His tally includes five five-wicket hauls, with best bowling figures of 6/15.
