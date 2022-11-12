"Aap mein or hum mein fark yehi hai"- Irfan Pathan hits back at Pakistan PM for his dig at Team India

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan wasn't pleased with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's comments ahead of the T20 World Cup final. Pakistan and England will compete in the summit clash in Melbourne on Sunday (November 13).

England thumped India by 10 wickets in the second semifinal as Jos Buttler and Alex Hales added a record 170-run opening stand. This was the second 10-wicket defeat for the Men in Blue in two T20 World Cups, as they had been beaten by Pakistan in a similar fashion last year (152-0).

Pakistan's PM took this opportunity to announce the Pakistan vs England final in a way that would offend the Indian fans. He tweeted:

"So, this Sunday, it’s: 152/0 vs 170/0 🇵🇰 🇬🇧 #T20WorldCup"

This certainly didn't go down well with Irfan Pathan and he gave a fitting reply to the politician. He slammed him for being happy over someone else's failure and asked him to focus more on his country's problems and replied:

"Aap mein or hum mein fark yehi hai. Hum apni khushi se khush or aap dusre ke taklif se. Is liye khud ke mulk ko behtar karne pe dhyan nahi hai (This is the difference between you people and us. We are happy with our own progress. But you're happy with someone else's loss. That's why you aren't focusing on making your country better)."

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan @CMShehbaz Aap mein or hum mein fark yehi hai. Hum apni khushi se khush or aap dusre ke taklif se. Is liye khud ke mulk ko behtar karne pe dhyan nahi hai. @CMShehbaz Aap mein or hum mein fark yehi hai. Hum apni khushi se khush or aap dusre ke taklif se. Is liye khud ke mulk ko behtar karne pe dhyan nahi hai.

India will be gutted to miss out on T20 World Cup finals

India were the only team to have won four of their Super 12 games and were overwhelming favorites in the eyes of many to win the T20 World Cup. However, they simply couldn't handle England, who played according to the blueprint Rohit Sharma seemed to have laid down for his team earlier this year.

All their talk about intent and an ultra-attacking approach simply didn't materialize on the pitch over the course of the T20 World Cup. The powerplay proved to be where the Men in Blue really lost the game as they scored just 38 runs in the first six overs batting first.

England, meanwhile, scored 63 runs in the powerplay, one more than India managed in the first 10 overs. It set up the perfect platform for Jos Buttler's side to sail through their chase.

England will be high on confidence heading into the T20 World Cup final on Sunday against a Pakistan side that has defied all the odds.

Poll : 0 votes