"Aap sab ki duaon ka talab gaar" - Shoaib Akhtar and wife Rubab Khan welcome baby girl

Former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar and his partner Rubab Khan have been blessed with a baby girl on Friday, March 1.

The couple married each other in 2014 and already have two children, both boys, named Mohammad Mikaeel Ali and Mohammad Mujaddid Ali, born in 2016 and 2019. When they tied knots, Akhtar was 38, and Rubab was 20.

Famously known as the Rawalpindi Express, the Pakistan pacer shared the joyous news of welcoming the baby girl, Nooreh Ali Akhtar, through his Instagram handle with the below post:

"Mikaeel & Mujaddid have a baby sister now. Allah taala has blessed us with a baby daughter. Welcoming Nooreh Ali Akhtar, born during Jumma prayers, 19th of Shaban, 1445 AH. 1st of March, 2024. Aap sab ki duaon ka talab gaar."

During his playing days, Akhtar was a menace with the ball and still holds the record for the fastest ball in history at 161.3 Kmph.

The now-48-year-old debuted for Pakistan in 1997 and played until 2011, finishing 178 Test, 247 ODI and 19 T20I wickets. He also boasts 16 five-wicket hauls across formats and helped Pakistan reach the final of the 1999 World Cup in England.

Post-retirement, Akhtar has been famous for his blunt views on present and former cricketers through his YouTube and other channels.

Shoaib Akhtar and Sachin Tendulkar battled in the famous 2003 World Cup clash on this day

As Shoaib Akthar rejoices in welcoming the newest member of his family, it is time to look back on his epic duel with Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar on this day in 2003.

The contest between the world's fastest bowler and the finest batter at the time lived up to its billing in the Pool-A fixture between India and Pakistan of the 2003 ODI World Cup at the picturesque Super Sport Part in Centurion.

While the Men in Blue had already qualified for the Super Sixes, Pakistan was in a must-win situation to advance. Led by a magnificent century by opener Saeed Anwar, they posted a formidable 273/7 in their 50 overs.

However, a massacre of the highest order followed, as Tendulkar tore into the Pakistan attack from the get-go. The Little Master smashed a six and two fours of the final three balls of Akhtar's first over to set the ball rolling.

The relentless assault continued throughout his innings as he finished 98 from 75 deliveries. Yet, Akhtar salvaged some respite in his fifth over by picking up Tendulkar two short of his century to provide Pakistan an opening.

But it was too little too late as Team India romped home by six wickets with 26 balls to spare. Akhtar finished with figures of 1/72 in his ten overs, leaving the Men in Green eliminated from the tournament.

