"Aapke liye cake cut leta hun mai" - Rishabh Pant wins hearts with special birthday wish for MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni is celebrating his 42nd birthday on Friday, July 7. The former India captain received a special wish from wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant on his special day.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Pant shared a heartfelt post to wish Dhoni a happy birthday. Interestingly, he also cut a cake on behalf of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper.

Captioning the post, Rishabh Pant wrote:

"Happy birthday Mahi bhai 💕 aap toh ho nhi pass aapke liye cake cut leta hun mai. Happy birthday ❤️."

Notably, Dhoni was last seen in action during this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2023), where he led CSK to their fifth IPL title.

Pant, on the other hand, is currently on the sidelines as he continues to recover from the multiple injuries he sustained in a horrific car crash in December last year. He is undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore as he gears up for a return to the cricket field.

MS Dhoni accepts artwork from a fan on his birthday in Ranchi

MS Dhoni was presented with a special artwork by a fan on his 42nd birthday. He was spotted accepting the gift and even waved back at some fans who were shouting his name near his Ranchi farmhouse.

A video of the incident was shared by one of Dhoni's fan clubs on Twitter and has since gone viral on social media. The fan club captioned the post:

"Here comes the video of the day! MS Dhoni accepting fan's artwork and waves back !! 👋❤️ #HappyBirthdayDhoni | @MSDhoni."

It is worth mentioning that MS Dhoni featured in all IPL 2023 matches for CSK despite struggling with an injured knee. While he demoted himself to No.8 in the batting order on most occasions, he still chipped in with a few impactful cameos for his team.

The veteran keeper underwent successful knee surgery at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai after the completion of the season.

