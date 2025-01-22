“Aapko bhi pata hai Rohit ka character” - Mumbai captain’s huge statement on Rohit Sharma before Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match

Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane has backed the out-of-form Rohit Sharma to break out of his form slump. He also expressed his delight to have the Indian skipper in the Mumbai lineup for their next 2024-25 Ranji Trophy game against Jammu and Kashmir, starting January 23. Rohit will be playing a Ranji Trophy game for the first time since November 2015.

The 37-year-old has been in woeful red-ball form, coming off averaging a dismal 6.20 in the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. Rohit's last 15 Test innings has seen him score only 164 runs at an average of under 11 with a lone half-century.

Speaking to the media on the eve of Mumbai's next outing, Rahane said [quoted by TOI]:

"See, Rohit is Rohit. We all know that. Aapko bhi pata hai Rohit ka character (You also know Rohit's character). I am really happy to have both of them back in the Mumbai dressing room. Rohit has always been relaxed. Even playing at the international level, his character is similar."

He added:

"His attitude is pretty much relaxed. He knows his game really well so, no one has to tell him what he needs to do. Once he gets in, I'm sure he will do well. He has never changed, which is a very good thing."

Gunning for an incredible 43rd Ranji Trophy title, Mumbai are slightly under the pump at third place in the Group A standings with 22 points in five outings.

"I think he's only playing this game" - Ajinkya Rahane on Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma will be desperate to get some runs under his belt before the series of white-ball games [Credit: Getty]

Ajinkya Rahane said Rohit Sharma might play only this round of the Ranji Trophy and miss out on Mumbai's final group-stage game against Meghalaya.

While Rohit is not part of India's T20I side (retired) that is set to take on England at home, he should be back to captain them for the ODI series, starting February 6. The Mumbai-Meghalaya outing will be played from January 30 to February 2.

"I think he's only playing this game; not sure about the next game. His inputs in the next four days will be really important. What is important is (that) he is hungry, he is determined to do well. I am sure once he gets in, he will get a big one. He batted really well yesterday (in) a couple of sessions so it's part and parcel of a player's career. I am really confident about Rohit," said Rahane.

Rohit Sharma boasts an impressive first-class record with 9,287 runs at an average of 49.39, including 29 centuries in 128 games.

