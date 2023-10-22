"Aarha hoon mein Cricket me football dikhane"- Top 10 funny memes in anticipation ahead of India vs New Zealand 2023 World Cup clash

Team India is all set to clash with New Zealand in the 21st match of the 2023 World Cup on Sunday (October 22) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

They last squared off in the 50-over World Cup in 2019 in Manchester, England. It was the first semi-final of the previous edition of the tournament. The reserve day was used due to rain interruption on match day.

India suffered a heartbreaking 18-run loss in the match and exited from the World Cup. Team India's top-order infamously collapsed to 5/3 and then 92/6 in the chase of 240.

Ravindra Jadeja (77 in 59 balls) hit a magnificent counter-attacking half-century at that juncture and built a partnership with MS Dhoni (50 in 72 balls) to give a ray of hope to the fans. However, both departed in the death overs without finishing the job. It turned out to be Dhoni's final international innings in his illustrious career.

New Zealand boasts a great record against India in ICC tournaments. Men in Blue have not been able to beat them over the last 20 years. As a result, the fans have been waiting eagerly for the clash between both teams on Sunday, anticipating whether India will end their losing streak or not.

They expressed their anticipation in their unique way by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here is a collection of the best ones:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Playing against India in India, it doesn't get much bigger than that"- New Zealand pacer Trent Boult

New Zealand bowling spearhead Trent Boult recently spoke about the experience of playing against India in their conditions. He stated that New Zealand has so far played in front of relatively small crowds in the ongoing World Cup but expects the stands to be full during Sunday's game.

"Playing against India in India, it doesn't get much bigger than that. Our games so far have been relatively quiet crowds, some people attending, but we understand the intensity's going to go up a little bit here and there might be a firework or two. But hopefully, they're for us," Boult was quoted as saying by Reuters.

The Kiwi left-arm pacer added:

"They're [India] a powerful team, they cover all bases. They've been playing some good cricket but it's been a team that we've enjoyed playing. Nothing changes from our point of view, really. It's about going out there and being positive and doing the things that work well."

Who do you think are the favorites for the high-octane clash on Sunday? Let us know your views in the comments section.