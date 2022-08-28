IND vs PAK 2022: “We’ll be watching you”- AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis and Dale Steyn congratulate Virat Kohli ahead of his 100th T20I

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli is all set to play his 100th T20I for his country against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday (August 28).

He will become the first Indian cricketer to play 100 matches across all formats. The former skipper will become only the second cricketer after New Zealand’s Ross Taylor to reach the milestone.

Ahead of the landmark achievement, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis and former RCB and South Africa cricketers AB de Villiers and Dale Steyn congratulated the Delhi-born batter.

Kohli’s good friend and Proteas legend de Villiers said that he will be glued to the TV to watch the right-handed batter in action during his 100th T20I. Speaking to Star Sports, de Villiers said:

“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate my very good friend Virat Kohli on becoming the first Indian cricket player to play 100 matches across all three formats. What an amazing achievement Virat, we are all very proud of you and all the very best in your 100th T20I. We’ll be watching you.”

Du Plessis also jumped on the bandwagon to wish Kohli on reaching the historic milestone. He labeled it as "fantastic achievement" but feels there is still so much that his RCB teammate has to offer in the near future. He said:

“Hey Virat, I just wanted to send you a quick video message to say congrats on your 100th T20I. Not only that, becoming the first Indian cricketer to play 100 matches over all three formats. Another fantastic achievement."

"I think it adds to the list of all the amazing things which you have already done. But I am also really looking forward to see the next few years, what you are gonna come up with and special things we are gonna see from you."

“I know there’s a lot left in that tank of yours and I am really excited to see it. Congratulations and good luck for the Asia Cup”

“He’s an absolute machine”- Dale Steyn posts long video message for Virat Kohli

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pace bowling coach and Proteas legend Dale Steyn shared a long message where he spoke about Kohli's legendary status.

He called him a chasing machine in white-ball formats and lauded his seven double centuries in Tests. Steyn also labeled him one of the nicest guys on earth. The former South African quick said:

“I think what sets him apart from others is the fierce competitiveness that he has. We can talk about his skills, he is one of the most phenomenal batters in the world. In the shorter formats, when it comes to ODIs, he is a chasing machine."

"His average is close to 58 or something, I guess, but he can literally chase down anything and if I am watching, he is always getting a not out. He is going for it so, when it comes to the shorter formats, he's an absolute machine.”

He added:

“When it comes to the longest format, the man has scored seven double hundreds. That’s a record that how many people have I know. Only played against two guys that have scored more double hundreds, [Kumar] Sangakkara was one of them. So, he is phenomenal when it comes to scoring runs. So, I am gonna wish him all the best in his 100th T20I is a fantastic record."

“Virat you are one of the nicest guys on earth. Couldn’t happen to a better guy and a great leader. All the best buddy, we back you and wish you all the best, go well. Cheers!"

Kohli will be hoping to make his 100th T20I a memorable one by playing a big knock against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium.

The Delhi batter, who was the first player to score 3000 runs in T20Is, has amassed 3308 runs in 99 matches at an average of 50.12, including 30 half-centuries.

Besides T20Is, the right-handed batter has played 102 Tests and 262 ODIs, scoring 8,074 and 12,344 runs respectively.

Kohli is also the highest-ever run scorer in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with 6624 runs in 223 matches.

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury