“Ab maza aayega na” - Star Indian all-rounder reacts to Suryakumar Yadav's latest post ahead of HAR vs MUM 2024-25 Ranji Trophy quarterfinal

Indian all-rounder Axar Patel left a comment on T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav's latest social media post on Friday, February 7. Suryakumar, who was last seen in action during the five-match T20I series against England, had a challenging run despite India clinching the series 4-1. The Mumbai batter managed just 28 runs across five innings, averaging a mere 5.60, with his highest score being 14.

The 34-year-old batter took to Instagram on Friday to share a picture from his net session as he prepares to represent Mumbai in their 2024-25 Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Haryana, set to begin on Saturday, February 8, at Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. Suryakumar captioned the post:

“सफेदी की चमकार.”

Trending

Indian spinner Axar Patel was quick to react with:

“Ab maza aayega na.”

Axar Patel reacts to Suryakumar Yadav's latest post (Image via Instagram-@surya_14kumar)

The all-rounder was recently in action during the first match of the three-game ODI series against England, held on February 6 in Nagpur. Batting first, the visitors were bowled out for 248 in 47.4 overs, with Axar taking the crucial wicket of Jos Buttler.

The left-hander then played an important knock with the bat, scoring 52 off 47 balls, including six boundaries and one six. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill (87) and Shreyas Iyer (59) contributed valuable runs as the hosts won by four wickets.

Suryakumar Yadav has a decent record in first-class cricket

After a disappointing T20I series with the bat against England, Suryakumar Yadav will be eager to regain his form in domestic cricket. The 34-year-old had a forgettable last first-class appearance against Maharashtra in October 2024, where he managed just seven runs.

However, in the upcoming quarterfinal against Haryana, Suryakumar will be aiming to bounce back. Overall, the Mumbai batter has played in 84 first-class matches, amassing 5,656 runs at an average of 42.84, with 29 fifties and 14 centuries to his name.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news