Axar Patel laughs as a bad delivery gets rid of Jos Buttler for 52 in IND vs ENG 2025 1st ODI [Watch]

Team India all-rounder Axar Patel picked up the crucial wicket of Jos Buttler to dent England's rebuild in the first ODI at the Vidarbha Cricket Association in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6. The left-arm spinner let out a laugh as a hit-me-ball got the better of the visiting captain for 52 off 67 balls just when he looked to accelerate the innings.

The dismissal took place in the 34th over of the innings as Rohit Sharma gave the ball to Axar to bowl his fifth. Until the final ball of that over, the left-arm spinner had conceded three singles. With Buttler on strike for the last ball, the 31-year-old left-arm spinner sent down a half-tracker and the England captain went for the pull.

The right-hander was undone by the slowness of the delivery and it came off the toe end of the bat. Hardik Pandya, stationed at short fine leg, took a simple catch, leaving Buttler distraught on his way back to the dressing room.

Trending

Watch the clip here:

Expand Tweet

Jos Buttler walked out to the crease in the 10th over of the innings when Harshit Rana struck twice in an over to remove Ben Duckett and Harry Brook. He then shared two invaluable partnerships with Joe Root and Jacon Bethell to stabilize the English innings. The partnership with Bethell was worth 59 when the skipper got out.

Jos Buttler had earlier won the toss and elected to bat first

Jos Buttler and Rohit Sharma lead their respective teams on the field. (Credits: Getty)

Jos Buttler had earlier won the toss and elected to bat first in Nagpur. Duckett and Phil Salt had given England a brisk start by stitching together a 75-run opening stand only in 8.5 overs. Salt was particularly merciless against Rana, who conceded 26 runs in an over, laced with three sixes and two boundaries.

England have already lost the five-match T20I series 4-1; thus, they will be keen to win the 50-over leg, especially with the Champions Trophy looming.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news