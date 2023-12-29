"Ab samaj aa raha hai, Babar Aus tour pehle captaincy kyu chhodi thi"- Top 10 funny memes after Pakistan's heartbreaking loss in 2nd Test vs Australia

Australia beat Pakistan by 79 runs in the Boxing Day Test on Friday, December 28, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. With wins in the first two Tests, Australia have sealed the three-match series 2-0.

The hosts began the fourth day at an overnight score of 187/6 and a healthy lead of 241 runs. Alex Carey (53) hit a fine half-century and added useful runs with the lower-order batters to help Australia to 262 in their second innings. They managed to set a competitive target of 317 for Pakistan on a weary MCG surface.

Pat Cummins led his side from the front yet again in the bowling department by picking up another five-wicket haul in the match. Mitchell Starc complemented him perfectly with a four-wicket haul as Australia bundled out Pakistan for 237 in the final innings and won the match inside four days.

Shan Masood (61), Babar Azam (41), Agha Salman (50), and Mohammad Rizwan (35) got starts for Pakistan but could not complete the job for their side.

Fans enjoyed the action that unfolded in the second Test between Australia and Pakistan in Melbourne. They reacted to the result by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

One fan put an image of Shan Masood with the caption:

"Ab samaj aa raha hai, Babar Aus tour pehle captaincy kyu chhodi thi (Now we know why Babar gave up captaincy before the Australia tour)."

Here are some of the other top reactions:

"We did let slip away a few moments"- Pakistan captain Shan Masood after losing 2nd Test vs Australia

Speaking at the post-match presentation of the second Test, Pakistan skipper Shan Masood reflected on his team's defeat and opted to concentrate more on the positives. He said:

"We have to look at the bigger picture. There were a lot of positives to take from the game. We might say that we could have done this or could have done that but that does not matter in the end. You look at the efforts and we were in a winning position at one stage that is something heartening to see. We did let slip away a few moments and that is when we were outplayed."

He continued:

"Australia are a quality side and if give them even a bit of sniff which we did, you end up on the losing side. A lot to work on but this is the blue print that we need to play Test cricket. Like I said Australia are ruthless, you need to convert the 50s to 100s. I am very happy about how we played the game and we will take the positives to Sydney.

"I would just take a moment to thank the ground staffs, this was one of the best grounds we have played a Test on."

The third Test between the two teams will start on January 3 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

