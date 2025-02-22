“Ab TV bhi nahi tootenge” - Former Pakistan cricketer’s scathing attack ahead of IND vs PAK match in 2025 Champions Trophy

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has made a scathing attack on the Pakistan cricket team ahead of their 2025 Champions Trophy clash against India. The arch-rivals will face off on Sunday, February 23, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Basit said if Pakistan suffer a one-sided defeat, fans will not break their TV sets due to the country's economic situation. The Men In Green face India in a must-win game to keep their hopes of qualifying for the 2025 Champions Trophy semi-finals alive.

“Agar one-sided hota hai, toh ab TV bhi nahi tootenge kyunki Pakistan mei mehangai bahut zyada hai. Ab zabaan se hi har cheez hogi (If Pakistan lose one-sided against India, the fans will not thrash their TV sets because of country’s economic situation. Now there will be only voiced opinion),” he said on his YouTube channel 'Basit Ali' (via The Indian Express).

The former cricketer also expressed that it would be an upset if Pakistan managed to beat India. He reckoned that Rohit Sharma and his men are favorites to win this clash.

“India are favorites. There is no doubt about that. In my opinion, if Pakistan manage to beat India, it will be an upset because our cricket has gone down and is at all time low,” he added.

Basit Ali lahses out at Pakistan's approach ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy match against India

In the same video, Basit Ali slammed Pakistan's batters for their approach ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy fixture against India. With Fakhar Zaman ruled out due to injury, Basit feels the batting lineup is similar as far as the top five are concerned.

He added that the batters are not capable of switching gears and scoring at a quicker pace.

“Fakhar Zaman is out. Now Pakistan’s batting line-up from number one to five similar. If there car is running in the third gear, then it will stay in the third gear. ut won’t be able to switch into turbo mode in the last five or 10 overs,” the former cricketer said.

The 54-year-old also expressed his concern as to who will bat at No. 3. He suggested that Usman Khan should open the batting with Imam-Ul-Haq and Babar Azam should go back to his No. 3 position.

India began their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign with a six-wicket win over Bangladesh while Pakistan crashed to a 60-run defeat against New Zealand in the opening match of the tournament.

