“Ab World Test Championship dur nahi” – Fans react as India beat Bangladesh by 188 runs in 1st Test

India thrashed Bangladesh by 188 runs to win the first Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Sunday, December 18. They took a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series. A clinical bowling performance helped KL Rahul and Co. wrap up Bangladesh's second innings at 324 within an hour on Day 5 after the hosts resumed their innings at 272/6.
Debutant Zakir Hasan top-scored for Bangladesh with a century, while skipper Shakib Al Hasan put in some valiant efforts, but departed for 84 on the final day.
Axar Patel picked up four wickets, while Kuldeep Yadav bagged three wickets. Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, and Ravichandran Ashwin settled for one wicket apiece.
Kuldeep won the Player of the Match award, picking up eight wickets and scoring 40 runs in the first innings.
Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara starred with scores of 90 and an unbeaten 102, while Shubman Gill (110) registered his maiden Test ton in the second innings. Shreyas Iyer contributed a crucial 86 in the first innings.
Fans lauded Team India for their dominating performance, which brightened their chance of making it to the ICC World Test Championship final. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:
India rise to third in latest World Test Championship table
A win in the first Test against Bangladesh helped KL Rahul and Co. rise to third spot in the latest World Test Championship table. They have now secured seven wins in 13 games, including four losses and two draws.
Team India are only behind table-toppers Australia and South Africa (subject to change after the ongoing AUS vs SA Test). The top teams at the end of the WTC cycle will play in the final next year.
KL Rahul was delighted to win the opening Test and credited Gill and Pujara for their centuries. Speaking to Sony Sports Network on the post-match show, he said:
“The one-day series didn't go how we wanted it to, the results didn't go our way. It was important that we turned up and performed well in the Test series. It was a hard-fought Test match and we had to really work hard for this win.”
He added:
“Shubman and Puji really utilized the opportunity of batting, very happy for them.”
Meanwhile, regular captain Rohit Sharma is likely to make a comeback in the second Test after recovering from a finger injury. It starts in Dhaka on Thursday, December 22.
