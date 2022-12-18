“Ab World Test Championship dur nahi” – Fans react as India beat Bangladesh by 188 runs in 1st Test

India thrashed Bangladesh by 188 runs to win the first Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Sunday, December 18. They took a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series. A clinical bowling performance helped KL Rahul and Co. wrap up Bangladesh's second innings at 324 within an hour on Day 5 after the hosts resumed their innings at 272/6.

Debutant Zakir Hasan top-scored for Bangladesh with a century, while skipper Shakib Al Hasan put in some valiant efforts, but departed for 84 on the final day.

Axar Patel picked up four wickets, while Kuldeep Yadav bagged three wickets. Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, and Ravichandran Ashwin settled for one wicket apiece.

BCCI @BCCI



put on an impressive show to win the first



Scorecard bit.ly/BANvIND-1STTEST WHAT. A. WIN! #TeamIndia put on an impressive show to win the first #BANvIND Test by 188 runsScorecard WHAT. A. WIN! 👏👏#TeamIndia put on an impressive show to win the first #BANvIND Test by 188 runs 🙌🙌Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/BANvIND-1STTEST https://t.co/Xw9jFgtsnm

Kuldeep won the Player of the Match award, picking up eight wickets and scoring 40 runs in the first innings.

Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara starred with scores of 90 and an unbeaten 102, while Shubman Gill (110) registered his maiden Test ton in the second innings. Shreyas Iyer contributed a crucial 86 in the first innings.

Fans lauded Team India for their dominating performance, which brightened their chance of making it to the ICC World Test Championship final. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

CricBeat @Cric_beat



Harbhajan Singh

Ravi Ashwin

Ravindra Jadeja

Axar Patel

Kuldeep Yadav*



#INDvsBAN Indian Spinners to Win M.O.M Award in all 3 FormatsHarbhajan SinghRavi AshwinRavindra JadejaAxar PatelKuldeep Yadav* Indian Spinners to Win M.O.M Award in all 3 FormatsHarbhajan Singh Ravi AshwinRavindra JadejaAxar Patel Kuldeep Yadav*#INDvsBAN

CricketFans @_fans_cricket



1) Australia - 75%

2) South Africa - 60%

3) India - 55.7%

4) Sri Lanka - 55.33%

5) England - 44.44%



#INDvsBAN #BANvIND WTC points table 2021-23:-1) Australia - 75%2) South Africa - 60%3) India - 55.7%4) Sri Lanka - 55.33%5) England - 44.44% WTC points table 2021-23:-1) Australia - 75%2) South Africa - 60%3) India - 55.7%4) Sri Lanka - 55.33%5) England - 44.44%#INDvsBAN #BANvIND

#BANvIND #BANvIND @SonyTen_Cricket



Virender Sehwag

MS Dhoni

Virat Kohli

Ajinkya Rahane

KL Rahul*



#INDvsBAN Indian Captains to Win Test/ODI/T20I in Away matchesVirender SehwagMS DhoniVirat KohliAjinkya RahaneKL Rahul* Indian Captains to Win Test/ODI/T20I in Away matchesVirender SehwagMS DhoniVirat Kohli Ajinkya Rahane KL Rahul*#INDvsBAN

Avinash Kr Atish @AtishAvinash



-Kuldeep’s brilliant comeback (8 wickets & 40 runs)



-Pujara century after 4 years



-Maiden century for Gill



Also, not to forget the contribution of Siraj & Umesh



#TeamIndia #INDvsBAN #testcricket Some of the noticeable positives for India from 1st Test vs Bangladesh.-Kuldeep’s brilliant comeback (8 wickets & 40 runs)-Pujara century after 4 years-Maiden century for GillAlso, not to forget the contribution of Siraj & Umesh Some of the noticeable positives for India from 1st Test vs Bangladesh. -Kuldeep’s brilliant comeback (8 wickets & 40 runs) -Pujara century after 4 years -Maiden century for Gill Also, not to forget the contribution of Siraj & Umesh #TeamIndia #INDvsBAN #testcricket

Cow Corner @CowCorner183 #INDvsBAN



Since 2013, we have played 18 series in Asia. Won 17. Drew 1. Truly dominant India win by 188 runs. Asia is our fortressSince 2013, we have played 18 series in Asia. Won 17. Drew 1. Truly dominant India win by 188 runs. Asia is our fortress 💙 #INDvsBAN Since 2013, we have played 18 series in Asia. Won 17. Drew 1. Truly dominant

Dipen Sharma @dipensharma1105 #WTC23 This was a hard fought win. #TeamIndia move to 3rd in the WTC points table. Let's keep the winning momentum going to stay alive in the race for the WTC final. #INDvsBAN This was a hard fought win. #TeamIndia move to 3rd in the WTC points table. Let's keep the winning momentum going to stay alive in the race for the WTC final. #INDvsBAN #WTC23

India rise to third in latest World Test Championship table

A win in the first Test against Bangladesh helped KL Rahul and Co. rise to third spot in the latest World Test Championship table. They have now secured seven wins in 13 games, including four losses and two draws.

Team India are only behind table-toppers Australia and South Africa (subject to change after the ongoing AUS vs SA Test). The top teams at the end of the WTC cycle will play in the final next year.

Rajabets India🇮🇳👑 @smileandraja Scenes from World test championship points table Scenes from World test championship points table https://t.co/MowFNIw1NL

KL Rahul was delighted to win the opening Test and credited Gill and Pujara for their centuries. Speaking to Sony Sports Network on the post-match show, he said:

“The one-day series didn't go how we wanted it to, the results didn't go our way. It was important that we turned up and performed well in the Test series. It was a hard-fought Test match and we had to really work hard for this win.”

He added:

“Shubman and Puji really utilized the opportunity of batting, very happy for them.”

Meanwhile, regular captain Rohit Sharma is likely to make a comeback in the second Test after recovering from a finger injury. It starts in Dhaka on Thursday, December 22.

Get the IND vs BAN Live Score for 1st Test on Day 3. Follow Sportskeeda for the latest cricket news.

Poll : 0 votes