"Abhi mazaa aaega na bhidu!" - Fans erupt as India include fresh faces for SL tour 

India's white-ball squad for the tour of Sri Lanka has a number of notable inclusions, thanks to the talent pool created by domestic cricket and the IPL. It was known that India would send a second-string team to Sri Lanka with the main squad staying back in England to prepare for the Test series.

However, there is an excellent mix of youth and experience in India's squad and it looks far from just a second-string side. Star opener Shikhar Dhawan will lead the Indian team while the experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be his deputy.

Twitterati reacts to India's squad for SL tour

The performances of players in domestic white-ball tournaments as well as in the IPL have been rewarded and it just goes on to show India's incredible bench strength. Fans on Twitter are genuinely excited and are looking forward to the prospect of seeing some of the young guns showcase their talent in Sri Lanka.

Here's how Twitter reacted to India's squad:

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India on the tour of Sri Lanka. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to be his deputy. Nitish Rana, Chetan Sakariya, Varun Chakravarthy, Ruturaj Gaikwad, K Gowtham in 20-member squad. https://t.co/VyA8wXgj1A — Rahul Rawat (@rawatrahul9) June 10, 2021

#SLvIND

India Will play in srilanka under Shikhar dhawan captaincy 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QQlP5Up06M — Ashwani🦁 (@ashawni_meena) June 11, 2021

Happy to see Ruturaj Gaikwad, Padikkal & Chetan Sakariya in the squad for #INDvSL. Shikhar Dhawan will be the captain.❤ pic.twitter.com/jYTaCTjbLU — UrMiL07™ (@urmilpatel30) June 10, 2021

Highlights of India's Squad for SL Tour:-



•Shikhar Dhawan As Captain.

•Bhuvi As Vice Captain.

•Rahul Dravid As Head coach.

•6 Uncapped players - Devdutt, Ruturaj, Rana, Chakravarthy, Gowtham, Sakariya.

•5 Nets bowlers.

•Manish Pandey returns in India's white Ball team. — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) June 10, 2021

#SLvIND

Congratulations Shikhar Dhawan Gabbar for captaincy for Lanka tour. Love to watch Bhuvi Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nitish Rana, K Gowtham and Chetan Sakariya ❤️ Best wishes to all of you🙏❤️💪#ShikharDhawan pic.twitter.com/6BpxIcrMFf — Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@kingashu_786) June 10, 2021

#ShikharDhawan | #INDvSL



Shikhar Dhawan will captain India in their limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka in July 🇮🇳



Bunch of youngstars in the team Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nitish Rana, K Gowtham and Chetan Sakariya.

Congratulations Gabbar.



Literally me right now pic.twitter.com/QHZpKJkZDA — Debanshi Biswas (@BiswasDebanshi) June 10, 2021

#INDvSL

Gabbar Shikhar Dhawan will be captaining India for the Sri Lanka tour ❤♥️💪 pic.twitter.com/JdG1me1PTh — रितिका राज 🇮🇳 (@IAmRitikaRaj) June 10, 2021

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, vice captain.



Has a nice ring to it. #SLvIND — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) June 10, 2021

More than Shikhar Dhawan as captain, Bhuvneshwar Kumar as vice captain is welcoming. Team still has faith in him! #SLvIND — Savi (@Savi_S9) June 11, 2021

Good to see Bhuvneshwar Kumar named as the vice captain for the Sri Lanka tour. A bit surprised to see Manish Pandey in it. #SLvIND — S. Sudarshanan (@Sudarshanan7) June 10, 2021

Dream. Come. True. 🇮🇳



Chetan Sakariya receives his maiden national call-up and will join his Royals skipper Sanju Samson for India’s tour of Sri Lanka. 👏 #HallaBol | #TeamIndia | @IamSanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/tqSb5kFaQo — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) June 10, 2021

Best of luck Chetan Sakariya, lost his brother & father this year, going through one of the hardest times anyone can imagine, and did so well for an injury-prone Rajasthan Royals. Congratulations on getting the call to the Indian team for Sri Lanka tour.



God is there:) — Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) June 10, 2021

Amazing that Sakariya is now in the India squad. 2021 has given him so much on the field but taken away much more off it. Wish him well. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) June 10, 2021

They select Kuldeep Yadav to sit him on the bench 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Sunil The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) June 10, 2021

Happy to see #KuldeepYadav in the squad. Hope he'll get chance to play and gain his confidence back 🤞🏻#BCCI #INDvSL https://t.co/FCMPdj662x — Amandeep Kaur (@amankaur2625) June 10, 2021

The likes of Prithvi Shaw and Devdutt Padikkal were absolutely sensational in the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy, slamming multiple hundreds. The duo were also impressive in the IPL and richly deserved the India call-up. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has also been added to the squad based on his impactful IPL knocks.

The experience of Suryakumar Yadav and Manish Pandey, coupled with the flair of Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson, makes for a strong middle-order. Hardik and Krunal Pandya's all-round ability will also give that much-needed depth to India's batting.

In the spin department, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, with additional wrist spin from young Rahul Chahar, give India a lot of variety. The likes of Chetan Sakariya alongside the experienced Bhuvneshwar and Deepak Chahar should also stand India in good stead in the pace department.

With almost all bases covered and a former Indian legend in Rahul Dravid as their head coach, Team India will feel confident about putting up an excellent showing in Sri Lanka.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee