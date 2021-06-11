"Abhi mazaa aaega na bhidu!" - Fans erupt as India include fresh faces for SL tour 

India's white-ball squad for the tour of Sri Lanka has a number of notable inclusions, thanks to the talent pool created by domestic cricket and the IPL. It was known that India would send a second-string team to Sri Lanka with the main squad staying back in England to prepare for the Test series.
However, there is an excellent mix of youth and experience in India's squad and it looks far from just a second-string side. Star opener Shikhar Dhawan will lead the Indian team while the experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be his deputy.
Twitterati reacts to India's squad for SL tour
The performances of players in domestic white-ball tournaments as well as in the IPL have been rewarded and it just goes on to show India's incredible bench strength. Fans on Twitter are genuinely excited and are looking forward to the prospect of seeing some of the young guns showcase their talent in Sri Lanka.
Here's how Twitter reacted to India's squad:
The likes of Prithvi Shaw and Devdutt Padikkal were absolutely sensational in the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy, slamming multiple hundreds. The duo were also impressive in the IPL and richly deserved the India call-up. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has also been added to the squad based on his impactful IPL knocks.
The experience of Suryakumar Yadav and Manish Pandey, coupled with the flair of Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson, makes for a strong middle-order. Hardik and Krunal Pandya's all-round ability will also give that much-needed depth to India's batting.
In the spin department, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, with additional wrist spin from young Rahul Chahar, give India a lot of variety. The likes of Chetan Sakariya alongside the experienced Bhuvneshwar and Deepak Chahar should also stand India in good stead in the pace department.
With almost all bases covered and a former Indian legend in Rahul Dravid as their head coach, Team India will feel confident about putting up an excellent showing in Sri Lanka.