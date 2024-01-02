"Abhi samjha why he missed his flight"- Top 10 funny memes after David Warner's baggy green caps got stolen ahead of his farewell Test 

Australian opener David Warner's baggy green caps got stolen ahead of his farewell Test match in Sydney against Pakistan on Wednesday. The southpaw revealed the details about the theft through a video on his official Instagram handle on Tuesday, January 2.

Australia already won the first two Tests and sealed the three-match. David Warner began his farewell Test series with a bang by hitting a magnificent century (164) in the first innings of the first match in Perth. However, he followed it up with 0 (5), 38 (83), and 6 (16) in the next three outings. He will be eager to end on a high with better performances in Sydney.

Ahead of the third Test, Warner's concentration was disturbed as a backpack that contained his beloved baggy green caps was stolen. He made an appeal through a video on Instagram to get his caps back and also mentioned that he would spare the person who took them. David Warner said:

“Unfortunately this is my last resort, to do this. Unfortunately someone has taken my backpack out of my actual luggage, which had my backpack and my girls’ presents in there. Inside this backpack was my baggy greens.

He added:

“That’s sentimental to me, it’s something I would love to have back in my hands, walking out there come this week. If it’s the backpack you really wanted, I have a spare one here. You won’t get into any trouble… I’m happy to give this to you if you return my baggy greens."

Fans took note of David Warner's situation and put on their creative hats to compile funny memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the memes on the matter:

"We might need the best of detectives to get that back"- Shan Masood about David Warner's baggy green caps

At the pre-match press conference ahead of the Sydney Test, Pakistan captain Shan Masood reacted to Warner's situation regarding his caps. He advised that the best detectives should work on the case to find them as soon as possible. Masood said:

"There should be a country-wide search right now from the Australian Government. We might need the best of detectives to get that back. He's been a great ambassador, and he deserves every bit of respect, every bit of celebration for his unbelievable career. I hope they find it. It's the most precious thing for any cricketer, and I hope David Warner gets it back."

The third and final Test between the two sides will commence on January 3.

