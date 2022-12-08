Abhimanyu Easwaran likely to replace Rohit Sharma for Bangladesh Tests - Reports

India A captain Abhimanyu Easwaran is reportedly in contention to replace the injured Rohit Sharma for the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh, beginning on December 14.

The Indian skipper sustained a blow to his left thumb while fielding in the second ODI, ruling him out for the final contest of the three-match affair.

After initial scans during the match, Rohit is expected to consult with an expert in Mumbai before a call over his participation in the Test series is taken.

#TeamIndia | #BANvIND 🗣️ 🗣️ Head Coach Rahul Dravid takes us through the injury status of captain Rohit Sharma, Deepak Chahar & Kuldeep Sen

Rohit admitted during the post-match presentation after the second ODI that the initial signs were not positive, with the thumb being dislocated. Head coach Rahul Dravid later confirmed that the opening batter will not partake in the dead rubber and is doubtful for the Test series as well.

Easwaran, who has been piling up runs on the domestic circuit for Bengal over the recent past, could make his Test debut. He has been called up to the squad as a stand-by player before, most recently during the away tour of England.

A senior BCCI source told PTI on the condition of anonymity:

"Abhimanyu Easwaran has scored back to back hundreds in ongoing A Test series and is an opener. In all likelihood, he will join the squad in Chattogram after finishing his second A Test in Sylhet

The current Test squad boasts KL Rahul and Shubman Gill as the opening choices. With Rohit being ruled out, it brings in Easwaran as the third-choice opener in the squad.

The report from PTI further states that either Mukesh Kumar or Umran Malik could potentially replace Mohammad Shami in the Test squad as well. The Bengal-born pacer is doubtful for the upcoming series due to a shoulder injury after representing Team India at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Mukesh Kumar, who is currently present with India A squad in Bangladesh as Easwaran, picked up six wickets in the first innings of the ongoing second unofficial Test against the 'A' side in Sylhet.

Left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar is also in the fray to be called up, with Ravindra Jadeja yet to play a single match since his knee surgery. He will prove to be a backup option for Axar Patel in the subcontinent conditions.

Suryakumar Yadav is also being considered. The Mumbai-born batter was rested for the tour of Bangladesh and is expected to play in the Ranji Trophy from the second group stage match onwards.

Abhimanyu Easwaran has scored two centuries in the ongoing series against Bangladesh A

Leading the India A side, the Bengal batter scored a sublime 141 in the first innings of the series opener at Cox's Bazaar, which ended in a draw. He carried the form with a hundred in the second unofficial Test.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Splendid show by captain Abhimanyu Easwaran for India A - 157 in 247 balls. Consecutive centuries by him. Splendid show by captain Abhimanyu Easwaran for India A - 157 in 247 balls. Consecutive centuries by him. https://t.co/AVurNf1fs2

He scored 157 off 248 deliveries to ensure India A's lead in the first innings. On the back of his hundred, the visitors are placed at 443-7, ahead by 191 runs and counting.

Who should be called up to the India Test squad if Rohit Sharma is ruled out? Let us know what you think.

