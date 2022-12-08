"He is something good that happened to Indian cricket" - Chandrakant Pandit on Kuldeep Sen 

Legendary coach Chandrakant Pandit believes that Kuldeep Sen is an invaluable addition to the talent pool of the Indian team. The right-arm pacer made his Team India debut in the first ODI against Bangladesh on December 4, where he finished with figures of 2-37 off five overs.

Sen came into the limelight in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 edition after garnering a reputation for bowling at an express pace.

He had a credible maiden season with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) as the third seamer behind Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna. Sen finished with eight wickets in seven matches at an economy of 9.42.

He built on his exploits from the IPL to have a prolific domestic season with Madhya Pradesh. The right-arm pacer finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy, helping him with a call-up to the national side for the tour of Bangladesh.

Shedding light on Sen's debut, Pandit said in an interview with News 18 Cricket Next:

“I am sure that the way has been practicing, he is very much used to it now like taking up the pressure and like to play in tense situations. So, I think that could be one of the reasons that mentally he was prepared and was ready,

Praising the bowler's talent and potential, Pandit termed him as something good that has happened to Indian cricket of late. The coach said:

“Kuldeep bowls quick, he has that passion for bowling quick, and he has been learning in the last couple of seasons. He was a little erratic but now he backs himself in a rhythm properly and probably he now tries to maintain the proper line and length and now he started understanding that."

He continued:

"And this is the great opportunity that I earlier mentioned. Because he has the talent, he has the potential to bowl, and he is something good that happened to Indian cricket."

Sen, however, could not feature in the second ODI after sustaining an injury. He has been ruled out for the remainder of the series along with fellow pacer Deepak Chahar.

Sen was even touted to head to the T20 World Cup 2022 as a net bowler, but visa issues prevented him from assisting the team in Australia.

"You have to identify this kind of player and give them opportunities even though they fail rather than dropping them" - Chandrakant Pandit

The current Indian talent pool has a plethora of fast-bowling options. Ranging from Avesh Khan to Prasidh Krishna, there are several names who are on the sidelines for a chance in the playing XI in a bid to cement a spot in the bowling attack which is arguably heading for a transition soon.

Noting that prospects like Sen need to be backed by coaches despite sporadic failures here and there, Pandit said:

“You have so many players there. The players who can create a big impact, who is giving a long service. You have to identify that and obviously, the consistency of the performance will also speak about it."

Pandit concluded:

"But I think, I always believe as a coach to give them confidence if they fail and back them up and try to give them confidence like you are the only one who can deliver when required. You have to identify this kind of player and give them opportunities even though they fail rather than dropping them."

Sen will be waiting for his next opportunity as he remains in contention with the aforementioned group of pacers on the sidelines.

Will Kuldeep Sen be a prominent feature in Team India's playing XI in the future? Let us know what you think.

