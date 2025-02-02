"Abhishek Sharma defeated England by 38 runs at Wankhede"- Fans laud Indian star for record-breaking knock in IND vs ENG 2025 5th T20I

Abhishek Sharma played a record-breaking knock of 135 runs during the fifth T20I of the series between India and England. His century helped the Indian team register a mammoth 150-run victory at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, February 2.

Opening the batting for Team India alongside Sanju Samson, Sharma scored 135 runs off just 54 balls. He destroyed the world-class English bowling attack featuring the likes of Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, and Brydon Carse.

Sharma smashed seven fours and 13 sixes to entertain the crowd in Mumbai. While Abhishek Sharma alone scored 135, the entire England team managed only 97 runs. Reacting to the match's final result, a fan wrote on X:

Trending

"ABHISHEK SHARMA DEFEATED ENGLAND BY 38 RUNS AT WANKHEDE."

Expand Tweet

Another fan was in awe of how Sharma made businessman Mukesh Ambani stand up and clap for him when he completed his half-century inside the powerplay.

"Did Sharma just make Ambani stand up and clap for him? I mean, seriously?" the fan wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Former England captain Alastair Cook hilariously summed up Sharma's knock by mentioning his career. Sharing Cook's quotes, a fan wrote on X:

"Alastair Cook said, "Sharma hit more sixes in two hours than I hit in my whole life."

"Narayana Murthy is in the stadium"- A fan hilariously compares Abhishek Sharma's performance with 70 hrs work week

Indian businessman Narayana Murthy was in the VIP area of the Wankhede Stadium for the fifth T20I between India and England. Recalling Murthy's 70 hours work week comment, a fan joked on X:

"Narayana Murthy is in the stadium. No doubt Sharma is putting 70hrs worth of work in one night."

Expand Tweet

Abhishek Sharma even took two wickets with the ball and executed one catch on the field to destroy the England team. Summing up his all-round show, a fan commented:

"135(54) With Bat, 2/3 With Ball, Takes one Catch. What a Performance by Sharma!"

Sharma has won fans' hearts with his incredible performance at the Wankhede Stadium. The southpaw finished the series with 279 runs in five innings at an average of 55.80.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news