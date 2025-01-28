Abhishek Sharma dismissed for 24 runs as Jofra Archer takes stunning catch in IND vs ENG 2025 3rd T20I [Watch]

Team India opener Abhishek Sharma had to make his way back to the pavilion after losing his wicket in the fourth over in the third T20I against England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Tuesday, January 28. The explosive batter was dismissed while trying to take on Brydon Carse during the run chase.

Sharma walked out to open the innings with Sanju Samson after the visitors set a target of 172. The left-hander started on a positive note, scoring consecutive boundaries off Mark Wood in the second over to inject some momentum.

He maintained the same aggressive approach despite Sanju Samson being dismissed by Jofra Archer in the third over. Brydon Carse was welcomed into the attack by Abhishek with a couple of boundaries in the third over. He tried to go for another huge hit by making room for himself, but the attempt against the cutter led to the ball only gaining height and no distance.

Jofra Archer set off from mid-off as the ball went miles up in the air. The England pacer kept his composure to keep his eye on the ball, and got into position in time to claim the catch in a rather awkward fashion.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Abhishek Sharma's 24-run knock came off 14 deliveries, including five fours at a strike rate of 171.43. His dismissal left India at 31/2 in the fourth over of the run chase.

Team India lose Suryakumar Yadav inside the powerplay shortly after Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma's ultra-aggressive approach has expectedly led to some inconsistency. After a brilliant fifty in the series opener at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the 24-year-old followed it up with just 12 runs in the second T20I in Chennai.

The pair of Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav tried to keep the scoreboard ticking after both openers perished in quick succession. The India skipper showed glimpses of his best self with a couple of boundaries but was dismissed by Mark Wood in the final over of the powerplay.

As of writing, India are placed at 62/3 after seven overs, with Hardik Pandya coming out to bat at No.5.

