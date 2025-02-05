Abhishek Sharma jumps 38 places, Varun Chakravarthy moves into top 5 in ICC rankings after IND vs ENG 2025 T20Is

Team India opening batter Abhishek Sharma and spinner Varun Chakravarthy have been rewarded with a surge in the latest ICC T20I rankings on the back of the 4-1 series win against England at home.

Sharma rose to the second spot in the ICC T20I Batting Rankings after his scintillating campaign against Jos Buttler and company. The youngster was the leading run scorer in the five-match affair, which included a historic ton in the fifth T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, February 2.

His 135 runs off 54 deliveries is the highest individual score by an Indian in T20Is. The innings propelled him 38 spots ahead in the T20I rankings, where he is placed only behind the first-placed Travis Head. As a result, Sharma is also the highest-ranked Indian batter as he leapfrogs Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav in the process.

Tilak Varma claimed the second spot after his twin tons in South Africa, but drops one spot below now after a string of poor scores towards the end of the England series. Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav drops one spot amid his horrid form. England's opening batter Phil Salt, who also had a poor series against India, drops down one spot to fourth in the rankings.

Varun Chakravarthy's historic series against England, where he clinched 14 wickets in five matches to continue his marvelous comeback, resulted in another boost to his rating. Chakravarthy gained three more spots in the rankings to be level with Adil Rashid in the second spot. West Indies' Akeal Hosein has reclaimed the No.1 spot on the rankings.

Team India leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi recovered from his bleak start in the series against England to end with five wickets with an economy rate of 7.76. He now holds the sixth spot in the rankings after gaining four spots.

Varun Chakravarthy has been added to India's ODI squad for the England series

The mystery spinner's recent surge in T20 performances has been rewarded with a call-up to the ODI setup as well. He was a late inclusion into the squad ahead of the series opener against England in Nagpur.

Chakravarthy could be in contention to partner Kuldeep Yadav in the spin department and is a realistic prospect for the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy as well.

