Abrar Ahmed cleans up Shubman Gill with a beauty leaving Virat Kohli shocked at the non-striker's end during IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy clash

Team India stalwart Virat Kohli was left stunned at the non-striker's end after Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed cleaned up Shubman Gill with a beautiful delivery on Sunday. The two teams squared off in the fifth match of the 2025 Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium this weekend.

Ad

During the second innings, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli stitched a 69-run partnership for the second wicket. They put their team in control of the proceedings in a chase of 242.

Abrar Ahmed brought Pakistan back into the contest at this juncture by dismissing a well-set Gill to reduce India to 100/2 in the 18th over. His carrom ball beat Gill's bat comprehensively and went on to dislodge the bails. The delivery impressed the non-striker Virat Kohli, who expressed it with a shock reaction.

Ad

Trending

You can watch Kohli's reaction to Shubman Gill's dismissal in the below X post:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Pakistan bundle out for 241 in first innings of 2025 Champions Trophy clash vs India

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and opted to bat first in the high-pressure contest. They got off to a decent start with a 41-run opening partnership before the dismissal of Babar Azam (23) in the ninth over. Imam-ul-Haq (10) also got out in the next over as Pakistan found themselves at 47/2.

Ad

Saud Shakeel (62) and Mohammad Rizwan (46) then played watchfully and stitched a 104-run stand in 144 balls to stabilize the innings after two quick wickets. Axar Patel broke the threatening partnership in the 34th over by sending Rizwan back to the pavilion. It triggered a collapse as Pakistan slipped from 151/2 to 165/5 in a couple of overs. Khushdil Shah then shepherded the lower-order batters and took Pakistan to a respectable total of 241.

Rohit Sharma once again gave India a brisk start with a cameo of 20 before perishing in the fifth over. Virat Kohli then took charge and built partnerships with Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer to steer his side towards the target. India reached 209/2 in 38 overs at the time of the writing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback