Abrar Ahmed could miss 1stTest against Australia due to discomfort in right leg - Reports 

Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed is likely to miss the series opener against Australia after complaining of discomfort in his right leg during the team's ongoing warm-up clash with the Prime Minister's XI in Canberra.

He bowled 27 overs in the first innings and went off the field on Day 3 of the contest. Abrar had claimed Marcus Harris' wicket while conceding 80 runs. According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, he is scheduled to undergo an MRI scan on Saturday. The Pakistan medical team has deemed his return to full fitness ahead of the first Test as unrealistic upon the initial assessment of the injury.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is waiting for the scan results to decide the further course of action. As of now, Noman Ali is the sole spinner in the squad, and if Abrar's injury turns out to be serious, then a replacement could be flown in for the three-match series.

"Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed complained of discomfort in his right leg after bowling eight overs on the third day of four-day game against Prime Minister’s XI. As a result, the 25-year-old was taken off the field. Following his complaint, Abrar was sent for a MRI scan. Further details will be shared in due course, after medical panel assess the MRI reports," the PCB said in a statement.

Deciding the bowling combination for the first Test will arguably be the newly elected skipper Shan Masood's biggest headache. The possibility of an all-seam attack is also viable considering the pace and bounce in Perth, but it could be a tall ask with only Shaheen Afridi as a credible option in the pace department.

Abrar Ahmed has claimed 38 wickets in six Test appearances

The spinner made his Test debut during the home series against England in late 2022. Abrar Ahmed registered figures of 7-114 in his maiden outing and has since been the first-choice spinner for Pakistan. The upcoming tour of Australia was set to be his first stint outside of the subcontinent.

Pakistan are already without pacer Naseem Shah for the series as he is recovering from a shoulder injury sustained during the 2023 Asia Cup. In terms of other spin-bowling options for Pakistan, should Abrar be ruled out, they can fall back on the leg-spin duo of Usama Mir and Shadab Khan.

Mir was part of the preparation camp arranged by the PCB ahead of the Australia tour. He was recently granted NOC for participating in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL). Mir bowled two overs, conceding 20 runs in the Stars' 103-run loss to the Brisbane Heat at the Gabba on Thursday.

