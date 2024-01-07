Abrar Ahmed could be punished by PCB for not following medical advice: Reports

Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed could reportedly be in big trouble after missing out on the entire Test series against Australia due to a sciatica problem. There has been a lot of talk about his mystery spin and Abrar could have been more than handful in the two Tests that the visitors fought hard in Down Under.

However, reports from PTI claim that the spinner just didn't focus hard enough on his rehabilitation exercises and that was one of the main reasons why his sciatica issue aggravated.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) medical panel has sent a report to the board after consulting with the team doctor, the physio, trainer. Abrar Ahmed could well be reprimanded or handed a bigger punishment for his 'carelessness' as per the report. His rehabilitation process is now being closely monitored by the board.

Here's what a PCB official told PTI:

"Abrar has been sent home to the national cricket academy where his rehabilitation process is now monitored daily by the staff there and he is also staying now at the academy."

Abrar Ahmed had earlier complained of pain in his lower side

Abrar Ahmed travelled to the ODI World Cup in India as a reserve player with the Pakistan team and it was in Hyderabad when the spinner first complained of pain. The reports initially suggested that there was a pain due to the sciatic nerve going down the lower back and Abrar was advised to undergo rehabilitation through some exercises.

However, the pain showed up again later in the tournament and the management learned that Abrar wasn't doing the exercises regularly. The negligence from the cricketer cost Pakistan dearly during the four-day practice game in Canberra and he missed the entire Test series.

Abrar has also been ruled out of the upcoming T20 series against New Zealand. This is another headache for the PCB as the injury flared up because of the player's lack of discipline.

