Abrar Ahmed ruled out of AUS vs PAK opening Test in Perth, backup announced

In a huge blow to Pakistan, leg spinner Abrar Ahmed has been ruled out of the opening Test in Perth, which starts on December 14. The development comes days after he suffered severe pain around his right leg and knee while playing against Australia Prime Ministers XI in Canberra.

Abrar’s absence comes as a big setback for the visitors. The 25-year-old has already claimed 38 wickets in just six Tests, including two fifers and 10-wicket in a game. He, however, is yet to play in Australia.

Meanwhile, off-spinner Sajid Khan has been called as a backup player in the absence of Abrar.

In a press release, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said:

“Abrar Ahmed has been ruled out of the first Test match against Australia starting in Perth from 14 December. During the first-class game against the Prime Minister XI, Abrar left the field of play due to severe pain in his right leg around his knee. During an assessment by the medical team, a provisional diagnosis was made - justifying an MRI scan, which was done on the same day.”

The statement added:

“Chairman of the selection committee Wahab Riaz on the request made by the team management has approved the name of off-spinner Sajid Khan. Sajid will travel to Perth once his travel arrangement is finalised.”

For the unversed, Sajid has played seven Tests for Pakistan, picking up 22 wickets, including a fifer. The 30-year-old scalped four wickets in a three-match home Test series against Australia last year. He scalped five wickets in as many List A games for Peshawar during the recently concluded Pakistan Cup.

Abrar Ahmed not ruled out of Test series in Australia

Abrar Ahmed, however, has not been ruled out of the three-match Test series and will enter rehabilitation under the supervision of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) medical staff. The statement from the board further said:

“Abrar will undergo an intervention in Perth on Monday, after which conservative rehabilitation under the supervision of the team’s medical staff, will continue his road to recovery. He has not been ruled out of the test series yet, but keeping the player’s wellbeing in mind for this and future tours, further assessment before the second test will ascertain his availability on this tour.”

Following the opening Test, the action will shift to Melbourne (December 26-30) and Sydney (2024 January 3-7) for the remaining two Tests.

