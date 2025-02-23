Abrar Ahmed's unique send-off goes viral after he castles Shubman Gill for 46 in IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025 clash [Watch]

Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed gave a comical send-off to Shubman Gill after castling the Team India vice-captain for 46 in the Champions Trophy 2025 clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. The leg-spinner made a gesture with his eyes as he denied the youngster a well-deserved half-century with an excellent delivery.

The dismissal occurred in the 18th over of the innings as Abrar came on for his fourth after conceding 10 runs off his three. Kohli took a single off the first ball to bring Gill on strike who played a dot in the next delivery.

However, Abrar ripped one past the outside edge in the third delivery of the over and breached the defenses of the right-hander, castling the stumps. It left the Punjab-born cricketer confused as he stood there for a moment before walking off.

Watch the clip here:

The Karachi-born cricketer was the most economical bowler for the Men in Green amid their 60-run defeat to New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi. Abrar Ahmed snaffled figures of 10-0-47-1, dismissing Devon Conway, albeit in a losing cause.

Shubman Gill given a reprieve by Khushdil Shah on 35

Shubman Gill. (Image Credits: Getty)

Shubman Gill got a reprieve when he was batting on 35, as Haris Rauf came on to bowl his first over. The right-hander one to short mid-wicket, and Khushdil dropped one in front of his face. However, he couldn't maximize the dropped chance and was dismissed four short of his half-century.

The elegant right-hander scored a match-winning hundred against Bangladesh, remaining unbeaten at 101 to see off the tricky run-chase of 228.

Earlier, Mohammad Rizwan had won the toss and elected to bat first. Although the Men in Green started decently, things slowed down significantly after India bounced back with a couple of wickets.

However, the 104-run partnership between Rizwan and Saud Shakeel laid a strong foundation. Nevertheless, Shakeel proved to be the only Pakistan batter to score a half-century. Rizwan (46) and Khushdil (38) also made significant contributions to take their side to a fighting 241. Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for India with figures of 9-0-40-3.

