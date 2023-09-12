"Absolute garbage" - Fans roast Dimuth Karunaratne for scoring 2 off 18 in IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 tie

Dimuth Karunaratne failed to deliver with the bat during India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 game at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday, September 12. The right-handed departed for just two runs off 18 deliveries.

The dismissal took place in the eighth over of Sri Lanka’s run chase. Mohammed Siraj bowled a good-length ball angled across. Karunaratne flashed at it, but it took an outside edge and flew to Shubman Gill at first slip. The fielder took a sharp reflex catch over his head.

With the wicket, India reduced Sri Lanka to 25/3 in just 7.1 overs to bring back India into the contest.

For the uninitiated, Karunaratne has been terrible with the bat in the 2023 Asia Cup. The left-handed batter returned with scores of 1 & 18 vs Bangladesh and 32 vs Afghanistan.

Fans on X (previously known as Twitter) roasted Dimuth Karunaratne for his below-par outing despite chasing just 214 against India on Tuesday. One user wrote:

"Absolute garbage in this format."

Here are some of the other best reactions:

Sri Lanka lose early wickets ft. Dimuth Karunaratne after Dunith Wellalage and Charith Asalanka’s heroics

Sri Lanka lost early wickets against Team India while chasing 214. Jasprit Bumrah first dismissed Pathum Nissanka for just 6 (7) before taking the wicket of the in-form batter Kusal Mendis 15(16).

At the time of writing, the Islanders were 47/3 after 13 overs, with Charith Asalanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama at the crease.

Earlier in the day, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first. Career-best bowling performances from Dunith Wellalage and Charith Asalanka helped Sri Lanka bowl out India for just 213 in 49.1 overs.

Wellalage finished with figures of 5/40, while Asalanka returned with 4/18.

Rohit Sharma, who became only the sixth Indian player to complete 10,000 ODI runs, top-scored with 53 off 48 balls, including two sixes and seven boundaries. KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan and Axar Patel also chipped in with 39 (44), 33 (61) and 26 (36), respectively.

Follow the IND vs SL live score updates on Sportskeeda.