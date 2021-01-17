"Absolute recklessness" - Fans on Twitter slam Mayank Agarwal for throwing away a good start

Twitterverse was disappointed with Mayank Agarwal for throwing away his wicket after scoring 38 runs off 75 balls in the ongoing Brisbane Test.
The batsman saw off a crucial spell by Mitchell Starc and looked confident in his strokeplay against Nathan Lyon. He even hit the off-spinner for a huge six.
However, soon after Lunch, Josh Hazlewood bowled a good length delivery to Agarwal with a hint of width. The batsman, showing no patience, threw his hands loosely at the ball and got a big edge to the second slip.
Steve Smith grabbed the difficult chance in the second attempt.
Fans on Twitter question Mayank Agarwal's shot selection
Team India's fans were lauding Mayank Agarwal's gritty strokeplay in the first session. And his poor shot selection against Hazlewood took them by surprise.
Some livid netizens are worried if Agarwal has imperiled India's chances to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy with his wicket.
Fans on Twitter question the patience game of Indian batsmen
After Mayank Agarwal's dismissal, some fans saw this as a pattern with Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane who also got out playing false strokes.
Twitterati urged the batsmen to take inspiration from Rahul Dravid and the like who mastered attritional cricket.
While some slammed the batsmen bluntly, others preferred sarcasm.
It will be safe to say that India has let the game slip in the favor of the Aussies. Except for Shubman Gill, every batsman from the top five faced at least 70 balls. However, none of them made more than 44 runs.
Rohit Sharma looked comfortable on the pitch and saw off the most difficult phase with the new ball. But just before tea on Day 2, Lyon lured him with a loopy off-spinner and the batsman flailed the ball too long on.
Skipper Rahane rode his luck to 37 runs but finally edged one to the slips with a wayward drive away from his body against Mitchell Starc.
It will need something special from the lower order to pare down the Australian lead to a manageable level.Published 17 Jan 2021, 09:28 IST