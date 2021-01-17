"Absolute recklessness" - Fans on Twitter slam Mayank Agarwal for throwing away a good start

Twitterverse was disappointed with Mayank Agarwal for throwing away his wicket after scoring 38 runs off 75 balls in the ongoing Brisbane Test.

The batsman saw off a crucial spell by Mitchell Starc and looked confident in his strokeplay against Nathan Lyon. He even hit the off-spinner for a huge six.

However, soon after Lunch, Josh Hazlewood bowled a good length delivery to Agarwal with a hint of width. The batsman, showing no patience, threw his hands loosely at the ball and got a big edge to the second slip.

Steve Smith grabbed the difficult chance in the second attempt.

Fans on Twitter question Mayank Agarwal's shot selection

Team India's fans were lauding Mayank Agarwal's gritty strokeplay in the first session. And his poor shot selection against Hazlewood took them by surprise.

Some livid netizens are worried if Agarwal has imperiled India's chances to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy with his wicket.

Poor Shot by Aggarwal ,Why he was in so hurry after Lunch could have batted more 10+ Overs.

No wonder what Making them throwing Wickets on daily intervals.

Not a good Sign tho. #SteveSmith #MayankAgarwal#INDvsAUS #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/VAiHUdsCZt — Abhishek-Cric (Abhi) (@Cold___Mess) January 17, 2021

Absolute recklessness..Hope that shot from Agarwal doesn’t end the hopes for India to retain the trophy #MayankAgarwal #AUSvsIND — Sandeep (@SandYTwitting07) January 17, 2021

Batted so well and then a very unlike #MayankAgarwal shot to get out. Good score was on cards and now #TeamIndia on backfoot completely#INDvsAUS #AUSvsIND — Sandeep Kumar Boddapati (@sandeepskb128) January 17, 2021

Fans on Twitter question the patience game of Indian batsmen

After Mayank Agarwal's dismissal, some fans saw this as a pattern with Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane who also got out playing false strokes.

Twitterati urged the batsmen to take inspiration from Rahul Dravid and the like who mastered attritional cricket.

#India batsmen just can't resist playing poor shots...#MayankAgarwal gifts his crucial wicket. India 5 down and staring at conceding a huge lead to Aussies. #INDvAUS #AUSvIND — Sanjeev Dixit (@dixitsanjeev) January 17, 2021

Rohit doesn’t regret the shot he played. Rahane too played a loose shot. And now Mayank! And the likes of you would hesitate to come down heavily on them... why would even defend them by calling it that’s the way they play! — Sundar (@sunsuji17091) January 17, 2021

@collinsadam so disappointed with wat ppl getting out... Being under mentorship of Rahul Dravid and seeing senior pro Pujara bats in front of u and Mayank , rohit gift der wicket by reckless shots. Where are those long long hours concentration #INDvAUS . #MayankAgarwal — DR.RAXITH sringeri (@raxu25) January 17, 2021

Another Batsman Thrown Away His Wicket After Start



This is the Story of this Innings So far#AUSvsIND #MayankAgarwal #RohitSharma #Rahane — Karthi (@iamKarthi7) January 17, 2021

When opportunity knocks ur door,make sure you r ready to grab it with full effort

But many Indian batsmen dont want to learn it.This series was best chance for many including Mayank to shine in absence of heavy weights. But no,they only interested playing IPL#INDvsAUS #INDvAUS — Dessie Aussie (@DessieAussie) January 17, 2021

While some slammed the batsmen bluntly, others preferred sarcasm.

Mayank Agarwal’s dismissal confirms, he belongs.



With the restaurant bunch.#AUSvsIND — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) January 17, 2021

Natural game and no regret etc.



Why should only one batsman have all the fun?! Rohit Sharma has company from both Mayank Agarwal and Rishabh Pant. #AusvInd — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) January 17, 2021

It will be safe to say that India has let the game slip in the favor of the Aussies. Except for Shubman Gill, every batsman from the top five faced at least 70 balls. However, none of them made more than 44 runs.

Rohit Sharma looked comfortable on the pitch and saw off the most difficult phase with the new ball. But just before tea on Day 2, Lyon lured him with a loopy off-spinner and the batsman flailed the ball too long on.

Skipper Rahane rode his luck to 37 runs but finally edged one to the slips with a wayward drive away from his body against Mitchell Starc.

It will need something special from the lower order to pare down the Australian lead to a manageable level.