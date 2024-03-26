ACC announces 2024 Women's Asia Cup Schedule

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced the fixtures for the upcoming 2024 Women's Asia Cup which is scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka from July 19 to 28, 2024.

For the first time in the history of this continental tournament, eight teams will be battling it out for the title with the matches set to be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla.

Group A features India, Pakistan, Nepal and the UAE while hosts Sri Lanka have been placed alongside Bangladesh, Malaysia and Thailand in Group B.

This year's Women's Asia Cup will be the ninth edition of the tournament and it will once again be played in the T20I format. India is currently the most successful team, having won the title on seven occasions.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh have won the Asia Cup once - in 2018 - by defeating India by three wickets in the final held at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

"Will continue the tradition of having all female referees and umpires" - Asian Cricket Council (ACC)

The 2022 Asia Cup witnessed the appointment of female referees and umpires for all matches. Following the successful implementation of the same, the governing body Asian Cricket Council (ACC), which is planning to follow the trend this year as well, stated:

"The increased participation promises to make this tournament even more competitive and thrilling for cricket fans across the region. In line with the ACC's vision for inclusivity and equality in cricket, the Women's Asia Cup 2024 will continue the tradition of having all female referees and umpires, following the successful implementation of the same in the previous edition."

India are the defending champions, having won the previous edition by defeating Sri Lanka in the final by eight wickets at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-final. The final of the tournament will be played on July 28.

Here’s the full schedule of the ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2024:

July 19, Friday: Pakistan vs Nepal; India vs UAE

July 20, Saturday: Malaysia vs Thailand; Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh

July 21, Sunday: Nepal vs UAE; India vs Pakistan

July 22, Monday: Sri Lanka vs Malaysia; Bangladesh vs Thailand

July 23, Tuesday: Pakistan vs UAE; India vs Nepal

July 24, Wednesday: Bangladesh vs Malaysia; Sri Lanka vs Thailand

July 25, Thursday: Break day

July 26, Friday: Semi-Final 1 (Group A 1st) vs (Group B 2nd); Semi-Final 2 (Group B 1st) vs (Group A 2nd)

July 27, Saturday: Break day

July 28, Sunday: Final

