ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after United Arab Emirates U19 vs Japan U19, Match 12

Bangladesh Under-19 faced Sri Lanka Under-19 in the 11th match of the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023. In the 12th match, the United Arab Emirates Under-19 locked horns against Japan Under-19.

Bangladesh won by six wickets, while the UAE defeated Japan by a huge margin of 107 runs. Both teams have now qualified for the semi-finals of the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023.

Bangladesh finished in first place in the Group B points tally with three wins in three matches and a net run rate of +2.101. The United Arab Emirates finished in second place with two wins in three matches and a net run rate of +0.387.

Sri Lanka and Japan finished in the last two places in the points tally. Sri Lanka have one win to their name and a net run rate of +0.801. Japan have failed to win a single game and have a net run rate of -4.153.

ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh dominates bowling; Ashiqur Rahman's century seals win over Sri Lanka

Bangladesh won the toss against Sri Lanka and elected to bowl in the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023. Sri Lanka scored 200 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. No batter managed to cross the 30-run mark for the team. Pulindu Perera was the highest scorer with 28 runs off 29 deliveries.

Wasi Siddiquee was the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets for 32 runs. Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby and Maruf Mridha picked up two wickets each, while Rohanat Doullah Borson and Parvez Rahman Jibon took one wicket apiece.

Ashiqur Rahman Shibli remained unbeaten on 116 runs off 130 deliveries and helped Bangladesh reach the target in 40.5 overs with six wickets in hand. Garuka Sanketh took two wickets each, while Vishwa Lahiru and Malsha Tharupathi claimed one wicket each.

In the 12th game of the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023, the United Arab Emirates won the toss and elected to bat. Dhruv Parashar, Maroof Merchant, and Aayan Khan scored a half-century each for the UAE. Aayan scored 67 runs off 41 deliveries and remained unbeaten.

Charles Hinze and Aarav Tiwari took two wickets each. Kazuma Kato-Stafford, Kiefer Lake, and Shotaro Hiratsuka picked up one wicket each.

Japan had a slow start to their chase and managed to cross the 100-run mark in the 34th over. Koji Hardgrave Abe remained unbeaten on 69 runs off 68 deliveries and was the highest scorer for the team.

They could make only 213 runs for the loss of four wickets and lost the match by 107 runs. Harshit Seth took two wickets, while Aayan Afzal Khan and Dhruv Parashar picked up one wicket each.