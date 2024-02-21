"Actual prince of cricket" - Fans erupt as Rachin Ravindra slams 68 off 35 balls in NZ vs AUS 1st T20I

Rachin Ravindra starred with the bat for New Zealand against Australia in the first T20I at Sky Stadium in Wellington on Wednesday, February 21. The left-handed batter slammed 68 runs off 35 balls at a staggering strike rate of 194.29, including six maximums and two boundaries. It was his maiden half-century in T20Is.

Ravindra took 16 balls to score his first 14 runs before going berserk against Australian bowlers, adding 54 runs off his last 18 balls at a strike rate of 300. With that, the all-rounder continued his sublime form with the bat following his double century against South Africa in the first Test earlier in February. The left-arm spinner is equally handy with the ball.

For the unversed, the MS Dhoni-led Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) purchased Rachin Ravindra for INR 1.8 crore at the IPL 2024 auction.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) lauded him for his carnage with the bat against Australia. One user wrote:

"CSK should pick Rachin Ravindra straight away into the playing XI."

Following his knock, Ravindra looked excited to be able to deliver on his home ground. The 24-year-old said he was nervy at the start of the innings before he unleashed himself. He said in the mid-match sow:

"It's surreal to play here (home ground), cool to get a warmup like that playing at Wellington. The atmosphere was amazing. I was a bit nervy at the start but was lucky enough as Conway was playing well from the other end. I tried to milk it around a bit once I came in to bat."

Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway’s half-centuries help New Zealand set 216-run target for Australia

Half-centuries from Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway helped New Zealand post 215/3 against Australia in their allotted 20 overs on Wednesday. Apart from Ravindra, Conway slammed 63 off 46 deliveries in an innings laced with two sixes and five boundaries. The duo shared a 113-run partnership for the second wicket to put the BlackCaps in a commanding position against Australia.

Meanwhile, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman and Glenn Phillips also chipped in with scores of 32 (17), 18* (13) and 19*(10), respectively.

Captain Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, and Pat Cummins bagged one wicket apiece for Australia.

The two teams will next face off at Eden Park in Auckland on February 23.

