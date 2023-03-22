Adam Zampa claims 4 as Australia clinch ODI series with 21-run win in Chennai

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa claimed 4/45 as Australia defeated India by 21 runs in the third ODI at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, March 22.

With the win, the visitors took the three-match series by a 2-1 margin. India’s series defeat is their first at home since going down 2-3 to Australia in March 2019.

Set to chase 270, Zampa got the big scalps of Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja to sink the Men in Blue. India were all-out for 248 in 49.1 overs as Australia reclaimed the No. 1 ranking in ODIs.

India got off to a confident start in the chase as skipper Rohit Sharma and Gill added 65 runs for the opening wicket. Both batters looked much more comfortable against Mitchell Starc. In the third over, Gill played a pick-up stroke over midwicket for a maximum. A few overs later, Rohit lofted the left-arm seamer for a six over mid-off.

The impressive stand was broken when Rohit (30 off 17) pulled Sean Abbott straight to deep square leg. Gill fell for 37 as he was hit on the boot by a delivery from Zampa while attempting to flick a delivery to the leg side. Australia smartly used DRS to get the decision in their favor.

Rahul and Virat Kohli added 69 for the third wicket to give the Indian innings a lift. In the 18th over, Kohli pulled Ashton Agar for a four over midwicket and an inside-out six over wide long-off. Rahul was comparatively sedate before opening up against Starc and hammering him for a six and a four.

Just when the partnership seemed to be putting India in control, Rahul (32 off 50) toe-ended a lofted stroke off Zampa to long-on. Axar Patel (two) was then run-out as a superb piece of fielding from Australian captain Steve Smith created confusion among batters.

Axar pushed a delivery from Starc wide of midwicket, where Smith dived to his left and stopped the ball. Axar had set off for the run, but was sent back by Kohli, and there was no way he could get back.

Kohli went on to complete a patient fifty by clipping Abbott to fine leg for a single. However, a double blow from Agar in his last over, the 36 of the innings, put India on the back foot. Kohli (54 off 72) lofted the left-arm spinner, but failed to get the timing right and was caught by David Warner.

Suryakumar Yadav then registered his third consecutive golden duck. Caught on the back foot, he was beaten by a skidder from Agar as the ball stayed low and crashed into the off stump.

All-rounders Pandya and Jadeja rebuilt the Indian innings with a seventh wicket stand of 33. Knowing they were the last recognized batting pair, the duo batted with caution. They rotated the strike well enough to ensure India did not fall way behind the asking rate.

The crucial stand was, however, broken in the 44th over when Pandya (40 off 40) ran out of patience and went for a wild slog against Zampa. All he managed was to balloon a catch towards cover, where Smith took another good catch under pressure. With runs drying up, Jadeja (18 off 33) also perished to Zampa as he skied a catch to point off the leading edge.

Mohammed Shami (14) struck a six and a four off Marcus Stoinis before being bowled, but it was already too late by then. The run-out of Kuldeep Yadav (6) following a mix-up summed up India’s disappointing batting effort.

Hardik, Kuldeep shine to hold Australia to 269

Pandya (3/44) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/56) came up with good bowling performances as Australia were restricted to 269 all-out in 49 overs. A number of Aussie batters got starts, but Mitchell Marsh’s 47 ended up being the highest score as most of the set players threw their wickets away.

Travis Head (33 off 31) and Marsh impressed again, featuring in a 68-run stand for the opening wicket. The alliance was broken when Head miscued an upper cut off Pandya. Aussie skipper Smith was out for a duck as he nicked a delivery from Pandya. Marsh fell short of a third consecutive half-century as he dragged a length delivery from Pandya back onto his stumps.

David Warner (23), Marnus Labuschagne (28), Marcus Stoinis (25) all gave their wickets away, falling to mistimed lofted strokes against Indian spinners. Kuldeep then produced a brute to dislodge Alex Carey (38). The wrist spinner got a ball to pitch on middle and leg. The delivery turned sharply to dislodge the off-stump as Carey could only watch in surprise.

At 203/7, India were on top of the Aussies. However, Abbott (26), Agar (17), Starc (10) and Zampa (10*) all chipped in to take Australia past 265. The 66 runs added by the last three wickets had a significant impact on the end result.

