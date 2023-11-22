Adam Zampa takes a jibe at former Australian captain Michael Clarke after 2023 World Cup win

Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa doesn't seem to be holding himself back after winning the 2023 World Cup final against India in Ahmedabad on November 19. He took a dig at former Aussie skipper Michael Clarke for the latter's criticism of the team during their poor run.

After losses to India and South Africa, Australia were at the bottom of the points table in the 2023 World Cup. They had also been thumped by both the nations in the bilateral series leading into the tournament.

Michael Clarke, while speaking to Fox Sports, had slammed the Australian team and also captain Pat Cummins for his decision-making. He also compared the failure of the cricket team to that of the rugby team in the recently concluded Rugby World Cup.

Here's what he said:

“I’m more worried about the subcontinent teams... if we’re getting shown up like that against South Africa, the spin in the subcontinent teams... we’ll be laughable. If we’re not careful the conversation we’ve been having for the last three weeks about the Wallabies, in two weeks’ time we’ll be having that about Australian cricket.”

However, after the incredible turnaround that Australia had, Adam Zampa posted on his Instagram story mocking Clarke's comments and followed them with several laughing emojis.

Here's what Zampa posted:

Adam Zampa had a World Cup to remember

Having gone wicketless in the first two games, Adam Zampa was under a bit of pressure. However, in the next nine games, Zampa ended up with a staggering 23 scalps, finishing second in the list of the leading wicket-takers in the tournament to Mohammed Shami.

It was also the most successful World Cup for any spinner in terms of the number of wickets. The way Zampa and Australia picked themselves up speaks volumes about their character and ability to bounce back.