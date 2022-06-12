Adam Zampa and his wife Harriet Palmer blessed with baby boy

Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa announced on Sunday (June 12) that he has become a father. The cricket star and his wife, Harriet Palmer, have welcomed a baby boy.

Zampa shared an Instagram story earlier today in which his little one can be seen holding his finger. The player's wife also gave fans a glimpse of their newborn baby on her Instagram account.

It is worth mentioning that the crafty spinner isn't part of Australia's ongoing limited-overs series against Sri Lanka. He opted out of the white-ball rubbers for the birth of his first child. The couple has named their child Eugene.

Adam Zampa has successfully carved a niche in Australia's star-studded white-ball team. The 30-year-old has emerged as a consistent performer with the ball for them. He is expected to be back in the side soon as they gear up for the impending T20 World Cup 2022.

Meanwhile, Australia have claimed a stunning 2-1 T20I series win over hosts Sri Lanka. The two cricketing nations are now set to battle it out in a five-match ODI series, scheduled to begin on Tuesday, June 14 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Adam Zampa's stats in international cricket

Adam Zampa made his T20I debut for Australia in 2016 (Credit: Getty Images)

The New South Wales cricketer has established himself as Australia's premier spinner in limited-overs cricket. He has featured in 67 ODIs and 62 T20Is in his career so far and has 174 wickets to his name in international cricket.

Zampa impressed many with his bowling exploits in the T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE. The bowler was the leading wicket-taker for his team in the multi-nation tournament.

Zampa bagged 13 wickets from his seven appearances and played a major role in Australia clinching the coveted championship trophy. Furthermore, he had an exceptional economy rate of 5.81 in the tournament.

