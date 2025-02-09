Adil Rashid's cameo ends after a suicidal run-out in IND vs ENG 2025 2nd ODI [Watch] 

England veteran spinner Adil Rashid's brisk cameo abruptly ended after he was involved in a major mix-up with Liam Livingstone in the second ODI against India at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9. Confusion while running has been a recurring theme for the visitors on the tour so far.

Rashid added some crucial runs to the score after coming into bat in the 48th over of the innings. He slammed three consecutive fours off Mohammed Shami's bowling to take the total close to the 300-run mark.

In the fourth ball of the penultimate over, Liam Livingstone flicked the ball to the leg side, where the fielder in the deep cut it off, preventing a boundary. The batter looked satisfied with a single, handing over the final ball to Adil Rashid in a bid to retain the strike for the last over.

Trending

However, Rashid eagerly eyed the second run, taking off after completing the single. Livingstone signalled him to return, but it was a touch too late as Rashid had made good progress in his second run. The fielder initially threw the ball to the wrong end, where Livingstone was well inside the crease.

Harshit Rana collected the ball, and had enough time to send it across to the wicket-keeper at the other end, where he completed the run-out while Rashid could not make it back in time. He left the field after scoring 14 off five balls.

Watch it here:

A similar mix-up occurred in the first ODI in Nagpur, involving Phil Salt and Ben Duckett. On that occasion, Salt was eager for an extra run, but was sent back by his batting partner. In the recent T20I series, Brydon Carse was involved in a suicidal run-out in the second match in Chennai.

England's innings end with a couple more run-outs after Adil Rashid's dismissal

The final over included two run-outs as Liam Livingstone and Saqib Mahmood perished off consecutive deliveries. The former departed for a 32-ball 41 while trying to complete a second run to return to strike. Mahmood, on the other hand, scrambled for a single after missing contact with the penultimate ball of the innings.

Mark Wood encouraged his batting partner to scramble across for a bye, but KL Rahul hit the stumps with a direct hit from behind to complete the innings.

England have posted 304 runs on the board after opting to bat first. They need a win to remain alive in the three-match series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news