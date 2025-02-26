AFG vs ENG Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Afghanistan vs England 2025 Champions Trophy match

Afghanistan and England will meet in match number eight of the 2025 Champions Trophy at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday, February 26. This will be the fourth match in Group B of the ICC event. The game becomes even more significant for both teams after Australia and South Africa shared points following the washout in Rawalpindi.

Looking at the Group B points table ahead of the Afghanistan vs England clash in Lahore, both South Africa and Australia have three points from two matches. The Proteas, though, are on top of the table due to a superior net run rate. As for Afghanistan and England, both lost their respective opening matches. Both sides thus need to win their remaining two matches to stay in contention.

Afghanistan bowled first in their match against South Africa and conceded 315-6. Ryan Rickelton scored a hundred, while three other batters notched up half-centuries as Afghanistan's bowlers were taken to the cleaners. In the chase, Rahmat Shah scored 90 off 92, but there was not much resistance from others as Afghanistan were bowled out for 208.

England went down to Australia by five wickets in their opening 2025 Champions Trophy match in Lahore. Batting first, the Englishmen put up 351-8 on the board as Ben Duckett slammed 165 off 143. Josh Inglis' 120* off 86, however, saw Australia chase down the total in 47.3 overs.

Afghanistan vs England head-to-head record in ODIs

Afghanistan and England have met three times in the one-day format, with England having a 2-1 lead in the head-to-head battle. Afghanistan, however, beat the Englishmen by 69 runs when the teams met in the 2023 World Cup in Delhi.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the two teams in ODIs.

Matches Played: 3

Matches won by Afghanistan: 1

Matches won by England: 2

Matches tied: 0

Matches with No Result: 0

Afghanistan vs England head-to-head record in the Champions Trophy

Afghanistan are playing in their first Champions Trophy, so this will be the maiden meeting between the two sides in the ICC event.

Matches Played: N/A

Matches won by Afghanistan: N/A

Matches won by England: N/A

Matches tied: N/A

Matches with No Result: N/A

Last 5 Afghanistan vs England ODIs

As mentioned earlier, Afghanistan and England have met three times in the one-day format. England beat the Asian side by nine wickets in the 2015 World Cup clash in Sydney and by 150 runs in the 2019 World Cup match in Manchester.

Here's a summary of the three ODIs played between Afghanistan and England.

Afghanistan (284) beat England (215) by 69 runs, October 15, 2023

England (397/6) beat Afghanistan (247/8) by 150 runs, June 18, 2019

England (101/1) beat Afghanistan (111/7) by 9 wickets (DLS method), March 13, 2015

