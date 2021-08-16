Afghanistan confirm their participation in the T20 World Cup amid political turmoil 

Afghanistan will be a part of the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE. Doubts were raised over their participation in the event due to the ongoing political unrest in the nation.

Despite the issues, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has given the green signal for the team's presence in the multi-nation event. The team is also gearing up for a tri-series involving Australia and West Indies in a bid to spruce up its preparations.

Afghanistan national team media manager Hikmat Hassan confirmed that plans are being put in place for the team's involvement in the showpiece event in the UAE. While speaking to ANI, he said:

"Yes, we will play in the T20 World Cup. The preparations are on and the available players will be back to training in Kabul in the next few days. We are looking for a venue for the tri-series involving Australia and West Indies and that will be the best preparation for the showpiece event.

"We are speaking to some countries like Sri Lanka and also I think Malaysia. Let's see how that pans out."

"We are always there to help our players and their families" - Afghanistan Cricket Board

The team will participate in an ODI series against Pakistan prior to the World Cup. The three-match ODI series was initially slated to take place in the UAE, but Mahinda Rajapaksa Stadium in Hambantota will now play host as the grounds are unavailable due to the IPL.

Play with a patriotic spirit and a positive mindset: ACB Chairman to National Players

ACB Chairman Farhan Yusefzai met Afghanistan national squad today ahead of their tour of Sri Lanka where they face Pakistan in a three-match ODI series.

More: https://t.co/g6WGIZQeCL pic.twitter.com/XWSOIWBQxu — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 7, 2021

The team's media manager has confirmed that the series against Pakistan will go on as originally planned between September 1 and 5.

"We are already set to play Pakistan in Hambantota and that series is also on," said the media manager. "Also, we are planning to go ahead with the domestic T20 tournament which shall boost preparations for the players ahead of the T20 World Cup.

"We are always there to help our players and their families. We will do whatever is possible for them. Things are not affected much in Kabul, we are already back in the office, so there is nothing to worry about," he added.

Afghanistan have ensured direct qualification for the T20 World Cup and have been drawn alongside Pakistan, New Zealand, India and two more members that will join following the conclusion of the qualification round.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee