"After Dhoni retired, my performance with the ball wasn't great" - Kuldeep Yadav opens up on former Indian skipper's impact on his bowling

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav admitted enduring a lull in his bowling following the retirement of former skipper MS Dhoni after the 2019 World Cup.

Despite the 29-year-old debuting under Virat Kohli, having Dhoni behind the stumps in his first two years played a vital role. Kuldeep had his most successful run with the ball in ODIs in 2017 and 2018, picking up 22 and 45 wickets, respectively.

In an interview with Indian Express, Kuldeep expressed wanting Dhoni to play longer before becoming self-reliant.

"I wanted him to play more because it was very easy for us when we (himself and Chahal) were bowling. After Dhoni retired, my performance with the ball wasn't great. It happens when a person guides you and that person's influence is not there anymore, then suddenly everything is on your shoulders. It takes time for you to react to the situation.. that probably happened to me. Then slowly you understand and become self-reliant," said Kuldeep.

Kuldeep endured a torrid time after Dhoni's retirement in 2020 and 2021, picking up only eight wickets in nine ODI games at a dismal average in the 70s and an economy of over 6.50.

However, he finally rediscovered his best form last year in ODIs, bagging 49 wickets in 30 outings at an average of under 21.

"I didn't have to think too much when I was bowling" - Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav spoke about how he only had to focus on his bowling, knowing MS Dhoni would take care of the field-setting and providing different ideas based on the game situation.

The left-arm spinner has picked up over half (114) of his 227 limited-over wickets with Dhoni behind the stumps.

"Chahal and I really enjoyed when Mahi bhai was keeping wickets, he used to give a lot of ideas. I didn't have to think too much when I was bowling. I just had to bowl and he would even adjust the fields. No doubt the time I had with Mahi Bhai on the field and even off the field was great," said Kuldeep.

Kuldeep and Yuzvendra Chahal formed a deadly spin duo in the 2017-2019 period, helping India win the ODI series in South Africa in 2018 and the side reach the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Dhoni remains India's most successful captain with 178 wins in 332 games across formats.